Quilt exhibit begins February 8 at the museum

The Tioga County Historical Society (TCHS) will be hosting the annual quilt exhibit from Feb. 8 through March 28 at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS by calling (607) 687-2460, or by email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

