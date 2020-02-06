Bus rolls over on icy road in Candor; two students on bus

On Thursday, Feb. 6, icy roads forced a two-hour delay for most school districts in the region, to include Candor Central Schools. But with the two-hour delay in place, some roads remained icy to include Brink Road in Candor, where a bus driver hit ice this morning while negotiating a curve; and rolled over and into a ditch until the bus finally came to rest, according to State Troopers on the scene.

Valu Auto’s Heavy Rescue Truck responded to assist in getting the bus back onto the road Thursday morning. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley, of the New York State Police Barracks in Ithaca, stated that at approximately 10:15 a.m., a bus carrying two students approached a curve on Brink Road in Candor, rolled over and slid sideways, finally coming to a rest off the road. The students on the bus, according to Cawley, are 10 and 11 years old, and were on their way to school in Candor.

Valu Auto hooks up the bus to get it back onto the road Thursday morning. (Photo by Wendy Post)

As for injuries, Cawley noted that one of the children had a laceration on their finger, and was treated on the scene by emergency medical technicians and then sent home. The other student, as well as the bus driver, did not have any injuries. The second student also went home, according to Cawley.

Workers connect everything as they work to pull the bus back onto the road Thursday morning. (Photo by Wendy Post)

By noon, crews had worked to safely pull the bus back onto Brink Road, and it was being towed to the bus garage in Candor for inspection. Cawley also noted that nobody was wearing a seat belt on the bus.

Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley, of the New York State Police Barracks in Ithaca, addresses the media on Thursday, and following an accident on Brink Road involving a school bus carrying two children. There was one reported injury that was treated at the scene, according to police. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The crash remains under investigation.

The job was almost complete Thursday, as workers successfully pulled the Candor School Bus back onto Brink Road. The accident remains under investigation. (Photo by Wendy Post)