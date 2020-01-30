Gallery Forty-One announces their February Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One’s member of the month, Michelle McLaren, finds quiet peacefulness with a brush and a visual image.

Michelle’s painting mediums include oils and acrylics, but her most likely favorite tool of expression is watercolor. Using local wildlife as her models, Michelle’s brush strokes blend color into incredible depictions of wildlife, sometimes with a little amusement. Her imagination on the canvas also extends to vistas and inspired images of cityscapes.

A watercolor by Michelle McLaren. Provided.

You can see Michelle’s whimsical and refreshing illustrations at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours for February are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sundays of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found on their website at www.galleryfortyone.com; www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego; and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call them at (607) 687-2876.



