‘Brothers for the Cross’ announce February meeting

The Brothers for the Cross, United Methodist Men, will be hosting their regular monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8 a.m. at the Blue Dolphin Restaurant, located at Exit 66 on Route 434 in Apalachin.

This month they will host Jane Cobb, from Action for Older Persons. Cobb will talk about the benefits they offer.

Brothers for the Cross is a non-denominational Christian Men’s group that includes folks from all of the Southern Tier area of New York and Northern Tier area of Pennsylvania. For more information, call Carl Truman at (607) 748-1170 or John Calkins at (607) 785-3543.