Bassett Youth Foundation leaders greet 2020

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation leadership has announced its 2020 program of student scholarships; youth volunteer grants, and educational service activities.

New Board members Melissa Tourtelotte, Kim Cerretani, Ryan Marchewka, and Carol Livermore Ostrander joined other local leaders to begin the Foundation’s 26th year of positive youth development.

Student scholarship forms are now being circulated in the schools and youth grant applications are available on the Foundation’s website at www.chbyf.org, and by emailing chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.

The Foundation’s Board is enthusiastic about expanding its assistance to students pursuing higher education and developing engaged youth in service leadership to their school communities.

Applications and grant forms will be due to school counseling offices and the Bassett Ah-Wa-Ga Center in Owego by April 1, and scholarship and grant presentations will follow in May.

The Foundation honors Owego Native Charles Hibberd Bassett who passed in 1994, and 150 years of Bassett Family public service in the Owego community.