Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce donates to Rawley Park

At the yearly “Tailgate Kickoff” party of the Northern Tioga Chamber on Monday evening, Jan. 20, Mer Barrett, president of the Northern Tioga Chamber, presented Charles Davis, superintendent for the Town of Richford, with a check in the amount of $500 to be used for ongoing development of Rawley Park.

Rawley Park is in the Town of Richford and has a paved walking path, and in the spring of 2020 they will be adding exercise equipment to the Park.

The Northern Tioga Chamber covers the northern towns in Tioga County and is pleased to be able to help local community and business endeavors. If you want to get involved, check out the Northern Tioga Chamber website at northerntiogachamber.org.