What’s Happening for the week of January 26, 2020

JANUARY 26

Future Stars Booster Club Spaghetti Dinner, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Cub, 223 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 28

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Intro to Google Photos, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Mobile Food Pantry Distribution, noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 110 Penn. Ave., Apalachin. Bring your own bags or boxes.

Family Movie Night – “Adams Family Halloween”, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Popcorn and drinks provided.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Crafts for kids, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Open to all.

JANUARY 29

Property Tax Exemptions Seminar, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to RSVP.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. Cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Social Gaming Club for ages 10 to 110, 5 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 30

Free Weekly Dinner, Thursdays, Social Hour and Kids Club from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JANUARY 31

Book Club: One Second After by William Forstchen, 12:15 p.m., Van Etten Library, 83 Main St., Van Etten.

Team Trivia, 8 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. Open to the public. Food is available.

VFW Friday Night Special: Breakfast For Dinner Buffet, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 1

Annual Tioga Fire Department Pancake Supper, 5 p.m. until all are served, Tioga Center High School Cafeteria, Tioga Center.

FEBRUARY 1 and 2

Sportsmen’s Day 2020, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten High School, 16 Dartts Cross Rd., Spencer. Free admission, Goodwill donations appreciated.

FEBRUARY 2

Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Tioga Opportunities, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. It’s a free will offering and all proceeds go to the Tioga County Rural Ministry.

FEBRUARY 3

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Brain Games – Exercise your Brain – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Give your brain a workout with these game sites and free apps! Discover how to test your memory, mental speed and reasoning, and how to strengthen your mental skills.

FEBRUARY 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 5

Valley Harmony Concert with special guests Laurie Holdrige and Eric Machan, “Lessons and Carols for Twelfth Night”, 2 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, Newark Valley. This will be a free concert with freewill offerings accepted.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Regular Monthly Breakfast Meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Apalachin.

VFW Auxiliary 1371 Sip and Shop with Wine Tasting Event, 5 to 8 p.m., 207 Main Street, Owego (snow date is Feb. 13).

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 7

“Doug’s to go” Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Station. To benefit the upcoming St. Baldrick’s event.

VFW Friday Night Special: Mexican Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 7 to MARCH 13

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 8

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be cosponsoring a “Midwinter Vacation Bible School, 1 to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Open to children from age four to teens. For more information, call 785-3757 or 748-0840.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Indoor Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for Potential New Members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)

FEBRUARY 11

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Tioga County Second Regular Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club February meeting, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. If school is canceled, so is the meeting. Regular meeting will take place after the Dr. Bruce Oldfield program. Public is invited.

FEBRUARY 13

Pancake Breakfast, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St. Athens, Pa. Pancakes (all you can eat), sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice – all for $4.00. Proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Center.

FEBRUARY 14

VFW Friday Night Special: Steak and Lobster, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 15

Third Annual Community Dance with Live Music by Purple Valley, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 187 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Must be 18 to attend.

FEBRUARY 17

Intro to Google Suite Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for Potential New Members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)

FEBRUARY 18

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

FEBRUARY 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

FEBRUARY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union parking lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. To preorder, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To benefit the Apalachin Lions Foundation. Donations are welcome to the foundation and a bin for used glasses will be available.

FEBRUARY 21

VFW Friday Night Special: Speedy Q Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Discover Podcasting Free Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Keeping Kids Safe Online Free Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Music, Movies and More with Free Apps – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 6

VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 7

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 18

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 20

VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 27

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 3

VFW Friday Night Special: Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 10

VFW Friday Night Special: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

APRIL 17

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken and Biscuits, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 25

Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. They are looking for clean, working, and useful items. All proceeds support programs for Veterans. You can drop off those items at the American Legion Owego Post 401 Garage on Sunday, April 5, 12 and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., or you can call Pam at (607) 687-1975 for a pick-up.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 19

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 20

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MAY 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 17

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

JUNE 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 18

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

