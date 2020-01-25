Flame the Band in Concert at Tioga Downs on February 1

Lions Camp Badger is sponsoring a concert by “Flame the Band” on Feb. 1, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located on River Road in Nichols, N.Y. This exciting event will be held in the Tioga Downs Hotel ballroom.

Come see for yourself that individuals with special needs hold unlimited potential when given the opportunities and support necessary to succeed. They are proud to offer “Flame”, a band ensemble where all of the members have disabilities, but they do not let their challenges define them. Flame has performed internationally, and they are truly excited to bring their talents to our community.

Get a sneak peek and hear them perform at www.flametheband.com.

This event will open with talented camper Claire Costello performing a high-energy piece from the musical, “Hamilton”. During the concert, a Silent Auction will also be held, featuring baskets and items in all price ranges. Proceeds will go toward supporting Lions Camp Badger’s camp programs, and cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Lions Camp Badger and see what they have to offer.

Flame is guaranteed to entertain, inspire, and energize all who attend. This afternoon of entertainment, dancing, and social time promises to be fun-filled, family friendly, and enjoyable for all.

Thanks to generous donations from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Fund through the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and the Tioga United Way, they are able to offer free tickets, reserved in advance, for individuals who have special needs and their caregivers. Please call 1-800-232-7060 or visit www.lionscb.org to reserve your ticket. This event is open to the public and tickets are available as pre-sale or at the door for $20 each.

Located in Spencer, N.Y., Lions Camp Badger is a nonprofit residential camp for teens and adults with special needs. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, arts and crafts, fishing, sports, and so much more.

Lions Camp Badger is operated by the Empire State Special Needs Experience, Inc. and is supported by the Lions Clubs of New York State and Bermuda. Their mission is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth, and independence of differently-abled children and adults.

You can find them online at www.lionscb.org or on Facebook.