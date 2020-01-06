Emergency HEAP opened January 2

Emergency HEAP opened on Jan. 2 for qualifying low-income households who are facing a heat or heat related energy emergency and do not have resources above the established limits. Most households can apply by phone. Contact the HEAP Unit at the Department of Social Services at (607) 687-8300 or toll free at 1-877-882-8313.

You must have a heat-related emergency, but do not need to be without heat to qualify. Emergencies might include the following: less than 1/4 tank of fuel oil, kerosene, or propane; less than 10-day supply of other fuels (wood, coal, wood pellets, corn, etc.); and utility termination scheduled (if utility service is necessary to operate heating equipment).

To apply for emergency assistance, contact the HEAP Unit at the Department of Social Services. In most cases a new application is not needed, and the necessary information can be obtained verbally.

Regular HEAP remains open, and assists households with heating bills including oil, coal, electric, gas and/or wood. To apply online, visit www.mybenefits.ny.gov. Note: TA or SNAP recipients should contact the HEAP Unit at the Department of Social Services. An application may not be needed.

Print an application by going to http://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/apply. Request an application by calling (607) 687-8300 or toll free at 1-877-882-8313. Completed applications can be submitted to Tioga County Social Services, 1062 State Route 38, P.O. Box 240, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or via fax at (607) 687-6151.

You can also visit Tioga County Health and Human Services, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego during office hours.

HEAP Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement remains open. Contact Tioga County Social Services for information by calling (607) 687-8300 or toll free at 1-877-882-8313.

Hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and evenings by appointment only.