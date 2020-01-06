Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

These pretty kitties are Polly and Anna. They are identical semi-feral sisters. They let me pet them but they are uneasy. They have been here for five years and they are set in their ways but I am always looking for something better for my kitties. Which would be a house with fewer cats so they could have some one on one time with their owners.

Maddie’s Meadows believes they would be good indoor mousers (they have been inside so they do not have winter fur) because they both sit on the enclosed back porch and stare at a mouse hole out there.

They don’t live in cages, like the picture might imply. They run free in the house and get along with the others, but Maddie’s Meadows wants more for them.

If you would like to meet them, call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to make an appointment. If you would like to donate to help take care of the kitties, please send your check to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you would prefer to help by donating food or supplies, call Nancy at the aforementioned number for more information.