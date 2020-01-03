Edward Jones to open new office in Johnson City

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a Ribbon Cutting for the new Edward Jones Office location at 345 Harry L Dr., Suite 4, in Johnson City, N.Y. The ribbon cutting is set to take place on Jan. 15, at 11 a.m.

The ribbon cutting will be the start of the grand opening celebration for the new offices, which will run until 6 p.m.

In a press release, Gwen Kania, chamber president and CEO, wrote, “While their location has changed, their commitment to providing face-to-face personalized service is still the same.”

All are invited to attend both the ribbon cutting and open house and view the new space. While there, you will meet Financial Advisor Chris Curry, as well as the Branch Office Administrator, Heidi Higgins.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes too. Call (607) 724-7670 for more information.