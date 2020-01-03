Club gets a boost from Global

Last month, the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club presented a plaque to Chad Sims and Jim Morris from Global Industrial Services for their outstanding contribution and support to the club for nearly ten years. Specifically, the company has volunteered their services in maintaining the Boys and Girls Club lawn and landscaping.

A Tioga County Boys and Girls representative stated, “The Tioga County Boys and Girls appreciates the Global Industrial Services team for their many years of support and volunteering.”