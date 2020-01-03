Adam Weitsman pays it forward; donation to benefit youth at risk

Adam Weitsman, CEO of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling, entrepreneur and philanthropist, presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to Joy Bennett, Tioga County director of probation, at the Upstate Shredding Facility on Jan. 3. The donation will be used for the Probation Department’s diversion services for youth at risk, the purpose of which is to allow youth to take responsibility for their behavior.

Weitsman commented, “As someone who formally got into legal trouble when I was younger, programs like this hit home and are ones that I feel need the support from the community,” adding, “I am happy to contribute to this great program for at risk youth and helping to make a difference in their lives.”

Bennett remarked, “Mr. Weitsman’s contribution to the program will help ensure its continued success, and we are very appreciative that he recognizes the importance of aiding our at risk youth.”

A full story will run in next week’s edition of the Owego Pennysaver Press.