Letter: Happy Holidays from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc.

Dear Editor,

Happy Holidays from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation (CHBYF), Inc.; 2019 has been a wonderful year for positive youth development.

We distributed more than $ 14,000 in student scholarships and small youth volunteer grants in Tioga County to include Owego, Candor, Tioga Center and Newark Valley; also Binghamton; Morris; Cooperstown; Herkimer; Syracuse; Wichita, Kansas; South Bend, Indiana; and Anchorage Alaska.

More than 100 students and their families and communities have benefited from our generous support.

Our CHBYF youth board member, Gabe O’Donnell, researched, compiled and presented his booklet, “Celebrating the Life and Woodcarving of Roger Westgate”.

Our Board conducted service projects including a marvelous “Fresh Flowers” project, bringing much delight to the residents of Riverview Manor Home on National Family Volunteer Day.

We gathered on June 1 at Owego Tioga Trails Café to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. and its public service and good works since 1994.

Our 25 For 25 Student Scholarship Fund Raising Campaign has raised close to $26,000, with less than a week left to contribute in our two year drive.

The Foundation said goodbye to our founding friend, David P. Beere, who passed in January at 100 years young and who was a constant source of encouragement and support for our youth works in Owego and elsewhere.

We welcomed four wonderful new Board of Directors: Kim Cerretani, Carol Livermore Ostrander, Ryan Marchewka, and Melissa Tourtellotte under the exciting youthful leadership of Christian Freyli, Kathryn Curatolo, and Mike Motell.

The Foundation wishes you and your family cheerful and happy days as the year ends and a healthy and enjoyable 2020.

We have much to do to help youth and their families in the year ahead.

Peace and Joy,

Robert Clarke Bassett

