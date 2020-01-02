T.A.L.L. offering computer classes for adults

The Tioga Adult Learning Lab (T.A.L.L.), a program of Literacy Volunteers of Broome / Tioga Counties, Inc., in collaboration with Tioga County, N.Y., is now registering adults to attend computer classes during the month of January 2020. Grant funded, there is no cost for this computer instruction.

Open lab evenings will be held at our Owego-Apalachin Middle School (OAMS) lab, room 225, Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, on Jan. 6, 13, 22 and 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call (607) 778-6406 to schedule an appointment.

Open lab hours are also held every Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tioga County Health and Human Resource Building, Tioga Career Center (TCC) Resource Room, State Route 38 in Owego. Adults can use computer software, use the Internet, check e-mail, or apply for jobs online. Staff will be available for assistance and drop-ins are welcome, however, for these Monday daytime open labs at TCC, please call them at (607) 687-8483 to register.

Offered in January at the OAMS lab site is “The Basics of Microsoft Windows, Word and Excel”, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. This comprehensive, six week class is geared at beginner and intermediate level computing and will meet most Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Students will learn the basics of the MS Windows 10 operating system, and learn skills in Microsoft Word (a word-processing program) and Excel (a spreadsheet program). Pre-registration is required by contacting the Literacy Volunteers office at (607) 778-6406.

Also in January is “Resume Success”, planned for Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a workshop for creating or updating a resume. On Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., “Social Networking – Using Facebook” will be offered. This workshop will teach how to set up an account, navigate the features, and learn about privacy issues in social media.

Open lab sessions are drop-in, but students are encouraged to pre-register to attend classes, and can do so by calling the Literacy Volunteers office at (607) 778-6406. Literacy Volunteers is a United Way agency.