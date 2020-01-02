Gallery Forty-One announces their January Member of the Month

Graduating from Oswego with a BFA in Fine Arts and Graphic design, Kristine Willauer found that Graphics in art, the use of diagrams in design, was far too restrictive. Kristine wanted to blend reality and the ethereal. She began experimenting with methods in her paintings to blend the plain and the abstract.

She discovered resin with its diverse applications. Within a structured shape, Kristine combines abstraction and small details of the environment for the viewer to lose themselves inwardly. Each piece is unique and is made to be different when viewing with each change of angle and light.

Resin Wall Art. Provided photo.

As Kristine continues to experiment with resin’s endless capacity for creativity, she has become involved with the expansion of art in the community as a member of the Cultural Council of Cortland. She recently received the Best in Show, in the painting division, at the Cortland Art and Wine Festival.

Start the new year with a survey of Kristine Willauer’s three dimensional artistry at Gallery Forty-One where a wide range of new, original, affordable fine art and one-of-a-kind handcrafted works, exclusive to the Gallery, are always the focus of the shop.

Resin Wall Art. Provided photo.

Located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the fist and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found on their website, www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego; or call (607) 687-2876.