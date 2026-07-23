Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 6, 2026, property located at 0 Cowell Rd., Town of Spencer, from Joan Weston to David Brown and Elizabeth Henry for $58,000.

On July 7, 2026, property located at 679 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Elwin Brown to Dennis and Capri Prentice for $180,000.

On July 7, 2026, property located at 99 Main St., Village of Owego, from James and Cathy French to Thomas and Patricia Brunner for $305,000.

On July 8, 2026, property located at 7 Wellington Dr., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Maureen Herron to Chester and Diane Dellen for $300,000.

On July 8, 2026, property located at 51 Goodrich Rd., Tioga, from Travis and Miranda Fisher to Sean Pappalardo for $325,000.

On July 9, 2026, property located at 8 Larchmont Rd., Town of Owego, from Joshua Kies to Eric and Amanda Graydon for $275,000.

On July 9, 2026, property located at 115 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Porter’s LLC to Emmarella Properties LLC for $168,000.

On July 10, 2026, property located at 45 Oakwood Dr., Town of Owego, from James and Alexis Francis to Roddy and Amanda Wahl for $315,000.

On July 10, 2026, property located at 22 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from Justin and Macy McDonald to Sudiksha Regmi and Prashant KC for $490,000.

On July 10, 2026, property located at 284 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Justin and Elizabeth Park to Nicholas Kelly for $277,500.

On July 10, 2026, property located at 0 Whitmarsh Hollow Rd., Town of Candor, from Susquehanna Land Co. LLC to Ronald Jr. and Rhonda Pasto for $150,000.