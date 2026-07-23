Scholarship raises record amount for Agriculture and Trades

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

Eleven Tioga County high school graduates were presented with $1,000 scholarships from the Kate Whittemore Memorial Scholarship fund. Students, parents, and guests, along with Kate’s parents and family members, gathered at the Owego Home Central Showroom and Design Center on July 12 for the distribution of scholarships.

Scholarship recipients include students who will further their education in the Agriculture or Construction Trade sectors and are from Candor, Owego, Tioga Central, Spencer-Van Etten, and Waverly high schools.

Students recognized are Elaina Anschutz, Carsten Crawford, Mary Divers, Mason Hill, Ryan Huizinga, Kaylee Kastenhuber, Marion Pierce, Nolan Sheffler, Mikayla Wilbur, Aundrea Zorn, and Makenna Zorn.

Angela Collins, Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 President and Fundraising Chair, remarked, “Thanks to generous donations and successful fundraising from our community, we are able to offer these scholarships.”

The inspiration for the scholarships came from Kate Whittemore, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer on July 20, 2021 at the age of 39. It was her vision to start a scholarship, and after she and her husband, Ben, had donated $500 to the Candor Auxiliary. The first scholarship was presented in 2022 to a Tioga Central graduate continuing their education in heavy equipment operations.

Kate held the role of President and CEO of Home Central, a family-owned home improvement and building supplies center with locations in Owego, Vestal, and Candor. Kate grew up at the Home Central stores, a business her grandfather created and that her father also owned. Along with her husband, Ben, she also owned and operated Dead End Farm, an organic dairy and livestock farm in Candor.

Kate was passionate about 4-H youth development and was involved in many agricultural committees and groups, including CCE-Tioga. With the Tioga County Fair just around the corner, many fondly remember Kate for her contributions there.

Kate’s mother, Marcia Kropp, shared that another one of Kate’s visions was to build a kitchen and bath store and design center, and that she wrote the grant to secure the funds to refurbish the 133 Central Ave. property. Today, Home Central’s Owego Showroom and Design Center is a hub for homeowners and contractors who are building or renovating.

Marcia congratulated all of the students and parents and remarked, “It warms my heart to see this scholarship grow.”

Now in their fifth year of giving, Angela noted that 29 students throughout Tioga County have received a total of $28,500 from the scholarship fund. This year, over $8,000 was received via their annual spring fundraiser, and an additional $1,000 was extended by the Les Wagner Foundation.

2026 graduate Makenna Zorn shared that her $1,000 scholarship will be used toward a degree in Equine Management at Houghton College, and another 2026 graduate, Ryan Huizinga, said that he will be pursuing a degree in Construction Management at Alfred State College.

Donations to further the scholarship are accepted year-round. Checks can be made out to ALA Unit 907 with “Scholarship” in the memo line and mailed to Candor American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 112, Candor, N.Y. 13743. The next annual fundraiser will be announced in the spring.

For additional information, reach out to Angela Collins at (607) 795-6593, or by email at angelarypkema@yahoo.com.