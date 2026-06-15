Tioga County Chamber Foundation Announces Open House for the Wagner Innovation Center

–Tioga County’s First Small Business Incubator Opens Leasing Following Completion of Renovations —

The Tioga County Chamber and Foundation is proud to announce the completion of renovations at the Wagner Innovation Center, Tioga County’s first dedicated small business incubator, located at 178 Main St. in downtown Owego.

To celebrate this milestone, the Foundation will host an Open House on Friday, June 26, from 10-11 a.m. Community members, entrepreneurs, business leaders, elected officials, and prospective tenants are invited to tour the newly renovated facility and learn about the opportunities it offers for emerging and growing businesses.

Made possible through the vision and generosity of local entrepreneur and community leader Les Wagner, the Wagner Innovation Center was created to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth throughout Tioga County.

The facility features private office suites available for lease, as well as a conference room open to the public for meetings, training sessions, workshops, and professional gatherings. When not reserved, the conference room can also serve as a flexible co-working space for entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and small business owners seeking an affordable and collaborative work environment.

With renovations now complete, leasing is officially open for the private office suites.

The Wagner Innovation Center will also serve as a home for both the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and the Tioga County Jr. Chamber, expanding the Chamber’s footprint back into downtown Owego. The presence of these organizations within the facility will create additional opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, workforce development, and entrepreneurship while strengthening connections between established businesses and the next generation of community leaders.

“Bringing the Chamber and Jr. Chamber back into downtown Owego is an exciting step forward,” said Sabrina Henriques, CEO and President of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and President of the Tioga County Chamber Foundation.

“The Wagner Innovation Center creates a hub where entrepreneurs, students, business leaders, and community partners can connect, collaborate, and grow together,” said Henriques, adding, “We are not simply opening office space—we are building an ecosystem that supports innovation, strengthens our downtown, and creates opportunities for future generations of business owners in Tioga County.”

Wagner, whose support was instrumental in bringing the project to life, emphasized the importance of investing in local entrepreneurship.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities,” said Les Wagner. “My hope is that the Wagner Innovation Center becomes a place where ideas become businesses, businesses create jobs, and entrepreneurs find the support they need to succeed right here in Tioga County.”

“This investment is about creating opportunities for future generations of entrepreneurs.”

As the first small business incubator in Tioga County, the Wagner Innovation Center represents a significant investment in the county’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The center is designed to provide affordable workspace, business support resources, networking opportunities, and educational programming that help entrepreneurs launch, grow, and sustain successful businesses.

Guests attending the Open House will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet community partners, learn about available business resources, and explore leasing opportunities.

Individuals interested in leasing opportunities are encouraged to attend the event or contact the Tioga County Chamber Foundation for additional information. You can call (607) 687-7335 or email sabrina.henriques@tiogachamber.com.