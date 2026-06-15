The Sounds of Sweet Liberty; Owego Strawberry Festival gearing up to be a Grand Celebration

[By Wendy Post]

Celebrating the 44th Annual Strawberry Festival in Owego, in combination with America’s 250th and a “Sweet Liberty” theme this year, sets the stage for a grand celebration not to be missed. Things take place June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego, with a 5K Rock and Run on June 18 at Hickories Park.

In addition to the dozens of entertainers slated to perform for two days in downtown Owego, Owego’s 1866 Amoskeag Fire Engine, which returned on May 27 after five years of restoration, will proudly lead the parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Patrick Gavin, Central New York Firefighters Association President, and Owego Hose Team President.

Gavin, along with the Owego Hose Team members, conducted fundraising for the restoration project, as well as the Steamer House, located next to Owego Fire Station #2 at the old Lloyd’s Barbershop site. Additionally, the overall cost of the Steamer project was approximately $500,000 and was privately funded through donations, fundraising efforts, and foundation support spearheaded by the Hose Team.

As a three-year member of Owego’s Strawberry Festival Committee, Gavin has played a critical role in assisting with the festival’s operation, all at the volunteer level.

Gavin’s roots run deep in Owego; his father, Steve Gavin, who is etched on a Steamer House bench, died in the line of duty in 2003. As a firefighting family, the restoration of the Baker’s Fireman’s Fountain, another Hose Team project, and the Steamer and its House strengthen those roots and build a foundation within the community.

On June 20, at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego, Gavin and members from the OFD and Hose Teams will pull the Steamer at the front of the Strawberry Festival parade, the place Gavin holds, as the community officially welcomes it home. John Loftus is the parade organizer again this year, and Justin Hulslander, from Hulslander Concrete, is serving as the parade’s sponsor.

For the photo enthusiast, this is an opportunity to capture history in the making.

“We are thrilled that the Steamer is now home and will be showcased in the beautiful Steamer House building in the heart of Owego on North Avenue,” said Hose Team volunteer Patrick Gavin. “This project has been a long time coming, and we know a lot of folks have been patiently waiting for its return.”

On Wednesday, May 27, the “Pride of OFDs” return to Owego was welcomed by those who gathered at the Steamer House with anticipation of its escorted arrival. On June 20, the community can celebrate once more as the Steamer proudly returns as a showcase piece representing firefighting in the Owego community.

For the two-day festival, there will be over 20 bands on several stages throughout the event, which kicks off in downtown Owego with a Block Party on Friday evening, June 19. Grand fireworks, sponsored by Pumpelly House Estate, conclude Friday’s festivities.

On Saturday, June 20, the annual parade will welcome literally dozens of units to downtown Owego, followed by entertainment for children, jugglers, magicians, Jessica Black on Stilts, a Kids’ Court, Ted the Turtle, and much more.

On June 18, things begin with the 5K Rock and Run taking place at Hickories Park in Owego. Registration is currently open, and you can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K to sign up!

And stay tuned for updates to enhance your festival experience. You can visit www.owego.org or find the 44th Annual Strawberry Festival event Page on Facebook.