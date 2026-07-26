What’s Happening for the week of July 26, 2026

What’s Happening – Send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, 181-183 Front St. Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email opennysaver@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

JULY / AUGUST

TCRM Food Pantry Hours: Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 146 Central Ave., Owego.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side-street entrance. Anyone who struggles with a food addiction is welcome. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting: second Tuesday of the month, at 10 a.m., 12519 Route 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting: fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Spencer Library Board Meeting: third Monday of the month, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month, except for August and December, 7 p.m. at the Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month for a dish-to-pass meal, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 State Route 38 in Berkshire. Held at 6 p.m. from April through September and at noon from October through March.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., 10-11 a.m. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class meets every Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All materials are provided, and new members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic on the third Monday of each month from 11:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Basic Computer Class with Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc. meets on the fourth Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic computer usage, Windows, Microsoft Office, email accounts, internet usage, and online tasks, basic phone and tablet tips and more. No cost to attend. Walk-ins are welcome. Call ahead to (607) 778-6406 or email tel.lvbtc@gmail.com for more information.

Drum class on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

Meditation with Ed Valentin meets every Friday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., from 1-2 p.m. Free guided session focused on tuning into your body, quieting your mind, and reconnecting with your inner peace and intuition. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

Threads Knitting/Crocheting group meets Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on. Share your latest project and enjoy conversation, as well as any needed help with crocheting, knitting, or sewing projects.

MAY 12 to JULY 30

VIVO class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join live, small-group fitness classes to improve strength, balance, and mobility, designed for older adults. Class size is limited. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

JUNE 1 to AUGUST 31

Summer Reading Program at the Spalding Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Register by visiting and clicking on “Reading Programs,” or stop by the library to pick up a paper reading log. Children can earn free books, McDonald’s Happy Meal coupons, and prizes. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at (570) 888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.

JULY 8 to AUGUST 12

Berkshire Free Library Summer Adventure, 10:30 a.m., Route 38, Berkshire. Dive into books, explore new worlds, and make unforgettable memories at the library this summer. There will be free lunches for children. From July 15 to July 26 the Kids’ Farmer’s Market will join them. Children will be given bags of free local produce. Any questions, call (607) 657-4418.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 11

Candor Free Library Summer Story Hour will be held Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 2 Bank St. in Candor. There will be stories, music, crafts, and playtime. Bring along a blanket and/or camp chair in case activities are outside behind the library.

JULY 15 to AUGUST 6

End of Life Educational Series meets every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This free seven-week class helps you navigate end-of-life conversations and planning. Proudly sponsored by Friends of Hospice of Tioga County. Registration is required, and space is limited. Please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tioagopp.org to sign up.

JULY 24 and 25

Smithboro United Methodist Church Annual Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21 Church St., Barton. Lots of good bargains.

JULY 24

Depot Friday Night Series features Randy Meritello and the Hop City Hellcats, 6-8 p.m. (note the earlier time) on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will enjoy the band’s blend of vintage country and blues. There is free admission, and the doors open at 5 p.m. Refreshments are available.

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 25

Summerfest 5K Stars, Stripes, and Strides 5k Fun Run/ Walk will celebrate America’s 250th at 8:30 a.m. The event will take place at Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley. Dress in patriotic gear or come as your favorite historic American figure, literary character, or fictional American icon. Register online at newarkvalleycc.com. Pre-registered runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for purchase, first-come, first-served basis.

Newark Valley Summerfest will take place throughout the Village of Newark Valley, New York. The free, family-friendly community event features a 5K run, a parade, vendor and craft shows, a touch-a-truck event, live music, and an antique car and tractor show. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and a car, truck, and tractor show is taking place at the depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be craft and vendor booths, “Touch a Truck,” live music, and children’s activities spanning Water Street to Depot Street. Visit www.facebook.com/nvsummerfest to learn more.

JULY 27

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Game Adventure Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The club is for adults and children ages 13 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 28

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32. S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Medicare Overview and Savings Program with Action for Older Persons, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic parts of Medicare, navigating your options, eligibility requirements, savings programs, and more. Please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

Susquehanna Prospecting Tuesday, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Daniel Rhodes from Bradford County Conservation District presents “Susquehanna Prospecting.” Learn about the geology of gold and how to find it with a hands-on gold panning activity. All ages are welcome.

JULY 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Free Summer Art Class: Lush Landscapes for Youth (eight to adults), 3 to 5 p.m., NV Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. This is the perfect class for nature lovers who like to paint. Learn how to mix and blend colors. Preregistration is required at newarkvalleycc.com.

Concerts in the Park with Crooked River Saints, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

Deal Me In Card Games, 2 to 4p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Library Carnival, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Guthrie Mammogram Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

“The New York Health Act: Healing the Health Care Crisis” informational program, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. Speakers include local doctors. Presented by the League of Women Voters.

JULY 31

Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration, drop in from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Depot Friday Night Series with the JazzHappens Band performing dixieland, blues, and jazz from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, and a craft. Ms. Jess will read stories about construction. Guests will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

AUGUST 1

Food Giveaway at Tioga County Rural Ministry, 10 a.m., 146 Central Ave. in Owego. No registration is needed. Open to the first 100 families.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 3

STEAM Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome, too. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

AUGUST 3 to 7

Dreams of God Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8 p.m., East Berkshire United Methodist Church, 531 East Berkshire Hill Rd., Berkshire. For information, call (607) 644-0938.

AUGUST 4

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime from Aug. 25-Sept. 3.)

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 5

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Concerts in the Park with The Cast Iron Cowboys, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

AUGUST 6

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime from Aug. 25-Sept. 3.)

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego,

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 7

Jukebox Friday Night, 5 to 8 p.m., Tioga County Welcome Center, 200-204 Front St., Owego. Tunes from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Refreshments and a complete menu provided by Sugar Maple Cafe.

Depot Friday Night Series with Ryan Wilson performing Elvis, Johnny Cash, and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Senior First Friday Program – Local history talk with Gerald Smith and lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call to register at (607) 625-3333.

AUGUST 9

Concerts on the Green, 6 p.m., on The Green in East Smithfield, Pa. The Williamson Branch will perform Gospel Bluegrass at 6 p.m. A love offering will be collected. Visit www.williamsonbranch.com to learn more.

AUGUST 10

STEAM Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 11

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime from Aug. 25-Sept. 3.)

The Eighth Regular Meeting of 2026 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego

AUGUST 11 to AUGUST 15

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park, Owego. Visit tiogacofair.com to learn all the details.

AUGUST 12

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Concerts in the Park with The Weeklings, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego.

The Athens Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Grace’s Chinese Restaurant, Elmira Street, Athens, Pa.

AUGUST 13

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

Evening Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Book to be determined.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime from Aug. 25-Sept. 3.)

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 14

Depot Friday Night Series features Randy Meritello and the Hop City Hellcats, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will enjoy the band’s blend of vintage country and blues. There is free admission, and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.

AUGUST 15

Kids Art Class (ages 8-12), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call to register at (607) 625-3333.

AUGUST 17

American Girl Program (ages 7 and older), 1 to 2:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call to register at (607) 625-3333.

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 18

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement; stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime from Aug. 25-Sept. 3.)

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 20

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. In the Woods by Tana French.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (No Storytime from Aug. 25-Sept. 3.)

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County second Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 21

Depot Friday Night Series features the Dean Goble Band performing country, bluegrass, and southern rock from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.

AUGUST 22

Two Old Goats presents Saturday in the Park. Gates open at noon at Hickories Park, Owego. There will be music, food, and drinks, basket raffles, 50/50s, hot air balloon rides, and more. Tickets are available for $10 at eventbrite.com. The proceeds benefit “Right Beside You” End of Life Doulas.

AUGUST 20 to 22

Pickin in the Pasture World Class Bluegrass, 2515 Covert Rd., Lodi. For more information, visit www.pickininthepasture.com.

AUGUST 24

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Valley Chorus Picnic, 6:30 p.m., South Waverly ball park pavilion. Bring a dish to pass, and your table service and drink. They will go over the songs for their Christmas concert. New members are always welcome.

AUGUST 25

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 26

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 28

Depot Friday Night Series features Friday at Fred’s, an acoustic guitar duo, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.

AUGUST 31

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 1

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 2

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 3

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 8

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 9

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 10

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 15

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 16

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 22

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 23

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 24

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 29

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music, and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 30

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 7

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER 4

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., 16 Dartts Crossroad, Spencer.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 2

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.