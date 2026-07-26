Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to Host 2026 Legislative Breakfast

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual 2026 Legislative Breakfast on Thursday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the historic Pumpelly House, 44 Front St., Owego, New York.

The Legislative Breakfast brings together elected officials, business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community stakeholders for a morning of collaboration, networking, and discussion on the issues shaping the future of Tioga County and the Southern Tier.

As part of this year’s program, newly elected officials will be recognized with reserved seating and invited to provide a brief, three-minute introduction, allowing attendees to learn more about the individuals who will help lead our communities in the years ahead.

The event provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships between the public and private sectors while encouraging open dialogue on economic development, workforce initiatives, infrastructure, housing, small business growth, tourism, and regional collaboration.

“One of the Chamber’s most important roles is creating opportunities for meaningful conversations between our business community and the elected leaders who represent us,” said Sabrina Henriques, President & CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. “The Legislative Breakfast fosters collaboration, builds partnerships, and ensures our members have direct access to those making decisions that impact our local economy.”

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce encourages business owners, nonprofit leaders, municipal officials, and community members to attend this annual event and participate in the conversation about the future of Tioga County.

For registration information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or email business@tiogachamber.com.