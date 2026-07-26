A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Pastor Andy Belokur, Gospel Chapel, Owego

We have all been there—staring at a situation that feels entirely out of our control. It is in these moments, when our own strength, resources, and logic fail us, that we are forced to look beyond ourselves.

The Gospel of John, in chapter 4, verses 43 through 53, captures exactly this kind of human reality. Jesus returns to Cana in Galilee. Word of His arrival travels fast, for many had heard about Him changing the water to wine. This word reached the ears of a royal official in Capernaum whose son is sick with fever and about to die.

The Bible is giving us much more than just a historical account of a miracle 2,000 years ago; it is a mirror reflecting our own human tendencies, a revelation of the limitless authority of Jesus, and an invitation to experience a transformation that goes far deeper than our immediate physical circumstances.

The story begins with a frantic journey. A man of high status—a royal official accustomed to authority and privilege—finds himself completely powerless against the impending death of his child. Capernaum was roughly 20 miles away from Cana, a long distance to travel on foot or horseback. In desperation, this father leaves everything behind to find Jesus.

When he catches up to Jesus, he begs Him to go and heal his son. Jesus responds with a statement that seems almost sharp at first: “Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will never believe.”

Unfortunately, Jesus’ answer goes right to the heart of the human condition. So often, we only turn to God when we are in times of absolute desperation. When life is going smoothly, when the bills are paid, our health is stable, and our relationships are intact, it is easy to push God to the edges of our lives. We use God like an emergency brake, (when our own brakes don’t work) something to be pulled only when our lives are spinning out of control.

The royal official did not seek out Jesus because he wanted to learn about the kingdom of God or because he wanted to surrender his life to Jesus. He sought Jesus because he had run out of options.

While God welcomes us in our desperation, Jesus invites us to a faith that exists beyond the emergency room. He challenges the mindset that looks at God merely as a problem solver rather than the Lord of our everyday lives. True faith doesn’t scramble to God when the storms of life hit, but in the calm parts of our lives as well.

The father’s cry was simple and urgent: You can hear the panic in the fathers’ voice: “Lord, come down before my child dies.” Each one of us can see ourselves in that father’s place. He still believed that Jesus needed to physically travel to Capernaum, enter the house, and maybe lay hands on the boy for a miracle to occur. He was limiting Jesus to the bonds of human space and time.

But Jesus does not travel with the man. Instead, he simply issues a command: “Go; your son will live.”

In that single moment, the story changes dramatically. John tells us that the man believed the word that Jesus spoke to him and started on his journey home. What a powerful display of faith. The official had to turn around and walk back those 20 miles with absolutely no physical proof that anything had changed. He had no smartphone to text home, no phone call to confirm the boy’s fever had broken. He only had the word of Jesus Christ. I ask myself, would I have had the courage to turn around and, by faith, trust in Jesus? Would you?

This miracle reveals a fundamental truth: God is everywhere, and He heals by the sheer power of His word. His word has complete authority over everything. Time and space do not hinder the power of Jesus. Jesus did not need to be physically present in the room to alter the boy’s biology. His authority is not just for Owego and the surrounding communities, and His authority is not bound by geographic distance or physical limitations. The royal official recognized this authority and chose to trust Jesus completely.

As the official was traveling back the next day, his servants met him on the road with the incredible news that his son was alive and well. When he asked exactly what time his son began to recover, they told him, “Yesterday at the seventh hour the fever left him.”

The father realized that this was the exact moment Jesus had told him, “Your son will live.” The word of Jesus carried the exact same power 20 miles away as it did standing face to face with that royal official. When God speaks, reality shifts. We could almost say that Jesus is the “Unexpected God.” He does things many times contrary to the way we think with our limited logical minds. We can trust His word today just as deeply as the official did on that dusty road, knowing that His power is present everywhere, at all times.

While the physical healing of the boy is the most immediate part of the story, it is not the climax. The Bible gives us an awesome closing detail: after realizing the timing of the healing, the man “believed, and all his household.”

This reveals the ultimate purpose behind the miracles of Jesus. There is no doubt that Jesus is deeply interested in our physical healing, comfort, and well-being. He is moved by compassion when we suffer, and the Gospels are filled with instances of Him relieving physical pain, feeding the hungry, and restoring sight to the blind. God cares about our bodies, our health, and our daily struggles.

However, His end desire is always to heal each one of us spiritually. That is why He died on the Cross. Physical healing is temporary. The royal official’s son was given an extension of life, but he eventually grew old and died. Every physical body that Jesus healed during His earthly ministry eventually died. If Jesus only came to fix our temporary, physical problems, His impact would be limited to a few brief decades of human life.

Jesus uses physical miracles as signposts pointing to a much greater, eternal reality. The true miracle in Cana that day was not just that a boy’s fever left him, but that an entire household was rescued from spiritual darkness and brought into a forever relationship with God.

Spiritual healing addresses the root cause of the human condition—our separation from our Creator. Jesus wants to heal our broken hearts, forgive our sins, and grant us a peace that outlasts our physical bodies. He cures the temporary ailment so that we might trust Him for the eternal one.

The Jesus of the Bible who healed the royal official’s son by the power of His spoken word is the exact same Jesus who is alive and present today. He is here with us right now. He is not a prophet or teacher locked away in ancient history, and He is not distant from the struggles you face right now. Whether you find yourself in a season of stability or in the grip of absolute desperation, His invitation remains open.

If you do not know Jesus personally—the one who loves you, who holds authority over every circumstance, and who desires to heal you from the inside out—you do not need to go on a long journey to find Him. You do not need to earn His favor or put on a mask of perfection. You can approach Him exactly as you are, right where you are.

If you are ready to experience His peace and His transforming power in your life, you can take that step right now. Just bow your head, open your heart, and speak to Him simply:

“Lord Jesus, I recognize that I need you. I bring my desperation, my brokenness, and my life to you today. I believe that you have the power to heal me spiritually and restore my life. I ask you to come into my life, forgive my past, and guide my steps from this day forward. Thank you for listening to me. Amen.”