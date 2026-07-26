Tioga County Dedicates Memorial Plaque Honoring Former Tioga County Fire Coordinator John V. Scott

On Monday, July 20, 2026, Tioga County officials, representatives from multiple public safety agencies across the county, and members of the Scott family gathered today at the Carmichael Radio Tower site to dedicate a memorial plaque honoring former Tioga County Fire Coordinator John V. Scott on the tenth anniversary of his passing.

Scott, who tragically lost his life at the Carmichael tower site on July 20, 2016, devoted his career to strengthening public safety and emergency preparedness throughout Tioga County. His leadership, vision, and commitment to protecting the community continue to leave a lasting impact on the County and the residents it serves.

The memorial plaque, which reads, “In memory of Fire Coordinator John V. Scott, for all the hard work and dedication he provided to Tioga County, especially in improving radio communications systems – EOW 07-20-2016,” now stands as a permanent tribute to Scott’s dedication to public service and recognizes his instrumental role in advancing the County’s radio communications tower upgrade initiative.

Long before today’s communications improvements became a reality, Scott recognized the critical need for reliable countywide radio coverage to ensure first responders could communicate effectively wherever emergencies occurred. His advocacy and planning helped lay the foundation for the comprehensive communications system that is now nearing completion.

“John Scott understood that effective emergency response begins with reliable communication,” said Tioga County Director of Emergency Services, Corinne Cornelius. “His commitment to improving public safety never wavered, and today’s dedication serves as a reminder that the work he began continues to benefit every resident of Tioga County. We are honored to recognize his legacy alongside his wife and daughter and the many public safety professionals who worked with him.”

The dedication ceremony also served as an opportunity to recognize the dedication of the many individuals who work each day to keep Tioga County safe. From dispatchers answering emergency calls to firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, emergency management professionals, highway crews, and countless volunteers, the County’s public safety network depends upon the commitment of individuals who stand ready to serve their communities at any hour.

County officials expressed their gratitude to the Scott family for joining the ceremony and allowing the County to honor John’s memory. His legacy continues to inspire those who serve in emergency management and public safety, reminding all that the work of protecting a community is built upon dedication, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to public service.