Owego man arrested following child exploitation investigation

According to a report from the New York State Police, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Owego arrested Dason Tinkham, age 37 of Owego, following an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

On June 4, 2026, members of the Troop C Computer Crimes Unit, New York State Police at Owego, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the New York State Police Electronic Detection K9 executed a search at Tinkham’s residence in the village of Owego.

As a result of the investigation, Tinkham was charged with obscenity in the 1st degree, a Class “D” felony; and Possessing Sexual Performance by a child (less than the age of 16), a Class “E” felony.

The investigation was initiated following a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Tinkham is accused of possessing images identified as child sexual abuse material.

Tinkham was arrested, processed, and then turned over to the Tioga County Jail for centralized arraignment.