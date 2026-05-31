Tioga County Public Health Awarded $10,000 Grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation to Support Child Safety Programs

Tioga County Public Health recently announced it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation to support two important childhood injury‑prevention initiatives: the long‑standing Child Passenger Safety Program and the newly launched “Helmet First, Ride Second” Bicycle Helmet Program for children. Funding from the Floyd Hooker Foundation will help purchase child safety seats and bicycle helmets to support the educational and operational needs of both programs.

For decades, the Child Passenger Safety Program has provided evidence‑based education, individualized car seat fittings, and certified child passenger safety seats to families in need throughout Tioga County. In 2025, approximately 75% of car seats inspected through the program were found to be installed incorrectly, highlighting the continued need for hands‑on education and support from Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

The new “Helmet First, Ride Second” Bicycle Helmet Program expands Tioga County Public Health’s injury‑prevention efforts by providing bicycle helmet education, professional helmet fittings, and no‑cost bicycle helmets for children ages 14 and younger, helping reduce preventable bicycle‑related injuries and promote safe riding habits. Wearing a properly fitted helmet greatly reduces the risk of head injuries in children—injuries that can be fatal or lead to long‑lasting developmental, cognitive, or physical effects—making early helmet use a critical part of keeping kids safe.

Tioga County Public Health would like to thank the Floyd Hooker Foundation for its continued support of our work educating children and families throughout Tioga County and for partnering with us to help keep our community’s children safe.

Keep an eye out on our website and social media for the official launching of the new “Helmet First, Ride Second” Bicycle Program for additional details. For more information about the Child Passenger Safety Program or to schedule a car seat appointment, please contact Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687‑8600 or visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov.