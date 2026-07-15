Antique and Classic Cars, Trucks, and Tractor Show taking place during this year’s Summerfest

The Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley, in conjunction with Summerfest, will host an Antique and Classic Cars, Trucks, and Tractor show on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vehicles fitting that description are welcome. There is no entrance fee and prizes will be awarded.

Register your vehicle at the Historical Society office by calling (607) 642-9516 or by contacting Marcia Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.

“The Depot, with its large lawn area, is an excellent place to show off your pride and joy,” said Kiechle, who also noted that food will be available.

In the evening, the popular group “Hop City Hellcats,” with local musician Randy Miritello, will entertain on the Depot Stage Wagon from 6-8 p.m. The Hellcats play vintage country, honky-tonk and blues. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available.

To learn more about Newark Valley’s Summerfest, you can find the event on Facebook.