Letter: Mail-in Voting Reliability

President Trump considers mail-in voting (absentee voting) unreliable. His executive order required the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to create lists of verified US citizens and eligible voters (CNBC March 30, 2026). Furthermore, the USPS stated it won’t deliver mail ballots (MBs) to states that don’t turn over the lists.

Judge Indira Talwani found that Trump’s directive to the USPS and DHS exceeded his authority under THE CONSTITUTION. The lawsuit was filed by 22 state attorneys general and the Governor of Pennsylvania. Trump will appeal.

The Bipartisan Policy Center (Feb 20, 2026), a conservative source of information, confirmed that MBs are submitted by voters who meet eligibility and validity requirements and have been counted in every election. Before counting, election officials verify the legitimacy of every MB.

Suspect MBs are set aside, investigated, and, if appropriate, referred to law enforcement. According to the Brookings Institute, (considered centrist in political writing circles), cases of mail voting fraud are very rare, amounting to about four out of every 10 million mail votes.

Trump is inaccurate about mail-in voting. Evidence clearly supports mail-in voting reliability. Trump is worried about losing the midterm elections.

Sincerely,

Jane Nichols

Owego, N.Y.