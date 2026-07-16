[By Gail Ghinger]

First of all, Gail’s Tails name is already being used by someone in New York. I had to change my name to Gail’s Cat Tails, but today this article is being called Duck Tails for a good reason.

To whomever reads this, the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Attorney General, and others, I am complying with your requests. I have filed for all appropriate documentation. Please check with the Secretary of State. Now for our story.

My name is Gizmo. I am a Rouen duck. I have a sad story and a glad story to tell. Fourteen years ago, I was bought at Tractor Supply with my friend Stripes. I have been living with my best friend at a nice family’s house. We had a nice life and a nice place to live, with a little pool that we both enjoyed enormously. Sadly, however, last week my best friend passed away unexpectedly, and now I am all alone. My human mom, Linda, found a farm sanctuary called Gemini Farms, where they have other ducks, another little pool, and a real pond that maybe other ducks use, too.

I am excited to meet the other ducks because I am mighty lonesome without my best friend. A nice lady named Gail offered to pick me up and take me to my new home.

So this is my happy story and a happy ending.

(Nancy Brown contributed to this story.)