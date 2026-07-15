Celebrate America, Celebrate Community, Celebrate Summer

[By Wendy Post]

As our nation continues celebrating its 250th Anniversary, Newark Valley is excited to invite the community to one of its biggest summer traditions, Summerfest, planned for July 25 throughout the Village of Newark Valley.

The community-wide celebration features the popular car show, vendors, Touch-a-Truck, family activities, and, this year, the Summerfest Stars, Stripes and Strides 5K and Fun Run, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Trout Ponds and end at the parade line-up near the Middle School, just in time for you to walk in the parade or line the streets to watch it.

The 5K serves as a fundraiser supporting Newark Valley Community Connection’s programs while also bringing people together to celebrate local history, businesses, organizations, and community spirit. Mark your calendars now. You can email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com for information. Registration and T-shirt information can be found at www.newarkvalleycc.com/events-1/stars-stripes-strides-5k-fun-run-walk-summerfest-2026-usa-250-years.

Summerfest is made possible through the partnership and cooperation of Newark Valley Community Connection, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, and the Newark Valley Historical Society, bringing together residents, families, businesses, and visitors for a day of fun, community, fitness, and hometown pride.

Whether you’re participating in the 5K Fun Run, exploring the vendors, checking out the vehicles, or simply enjoying the festivities, there’s something for everyone.

Not interested in running? You can still be a part of the fun and celebration by purchasing the commemorative Stars, Stripes & Strides 250th Anniversary T-shirts and showing your community spirit all summer long. Whether you are an experienced runner, a casual walker, or simply want to join in the celebration, there’s a place for you.

And be sure to celebrate all that is being offered during this year’s Summerfest Celebration. Registration for the run begins at 7:30 a.m. at Trout Ponds, and then ends at the bus garage in time for the 10 a.m. parade, which steps off at the Newark Valley Middle School.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Operation SAFE Child, with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, will be offered. There will be vendors at the Village Green, and a Touch a Truck at the NBT Parking Lot, both happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a Car Show at The Depot this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in both the car and truck classes.

Check out entertainment by The Tarps at the Village Green Gazebo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or grab a chicken BBQ, served up by the Newark Valley Fire Department Auxiliary at noon on the Green. There will also be a Chuck-A-Duck 50/50 raffle.

Things conclude from 6-9 p.m. with Randy Miritello and the Hop City Hellcats at the Depot.

For more information, visit NV Summerfest on Facebook or email northerntiogachamber@gmail.com.