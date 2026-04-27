League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties to Present ‘Health Care Crisis and the NY Health Act’

The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties invites the community to attend a presentation on the Health Care Crisis and the NY Health Act. Presenters from The Campaign for NY Health will speak on Thursday, April 30, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Union Presbyterian Church, located at 200 East Main St. in Endicott.

Medical costs continue to rise, costing New Yorkers more each year, according to representatives from the League, and New York is home to roughly one million uninsured residents. Millions more are underinsured or face high deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket costs that deter them from seeking care.

They added that healthcare debts are the leading cause of bankruptcy. “Millions more will lose Medicaid over the coming years after major changes at the federal level,” a League representative wrote in a press release, and added, “Hundreds of thousands of retirees may be pushed onto Medicare Advantage plans, which will cost them even more over time, and safety-net healthcare facilities are very financially stressed.”

All are invited to join them to hear about a proposal that could change how New Yorkers pay for medical care.

Slated to speak are Marguerite Uphoff, MD, MPH, FAAP; Dr. Keith Nichols from Owego, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Practitioner in Tioga County; Susan Beckley, a medical billing specialist; and Richard Gottfried, a retired NYS Assemblyman.

To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties, visit https://www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-broome-and-tioga-co.