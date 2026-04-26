Hometown Heroes on Display in Downtown Owego; First installation on-track to meet Memorial Day goal

[By Wendy Post]

Over the past week, residents and passersby in downtown Owego may have noticed that the installation of the Hometown Hero Banners is underway. With sixty to seventy banners now installed, the first leg of the program is nearing completion, according to Tioga United Way Director Bob Russell.

In conjunction with the Village of Owego, Tioga United Way announced last year the launch of a Hometown Heroes Banner Program, similar to those in neighboring communities.

Flags can be purchased for $150, which includes brackets. The flag is two feet by four feet and will feature a double-sided image. The deadline to complete an application for the first round was April 1. Russell said they achieved the installation target date prior to Memorial Day.

An interesting aspect of the banners is that Owego Free Academy’s graphics and arts class, dubbed “Hawkeye Graphics,” is creating them.

According to Russell, once the banners are printed, the students cut and fold the loop, and then sew them. Installation takes place as soon as the banners are received back from “Hawkeye Graphics.”

“We will put them up as soon as we get them back,” said Russell, who expressed gratitude to the Village of Owego for assisting with placement and providing a bucket truck and crew.

Russell added, of the cooperation from Owego’s DPW crew, “They understand the value of this program and are happy to be a part of it.”

Thanks to the cooperative effort, approximately 70 flags are now installed along Main Street, spanning from John Street to the village line. They will continue the installation, leading down Main Street to the village line near Marvin Park.

Russell stated that there will be flags on Front Street, from William Street to John Street. A total of 13 flags will grace the Veterans Memorial and will be displayed along Park Street and Court Street, including flags for Jim Raftis Jr. and Army Specialist Charles Bilbrey Jr., which have already been installed.

Russell will soon visit the villages of Candor and Newark Valley, hoping to extend the program across the entire county.

If you would like to honor a loved one by purchasing a flag, or for more information, contact the Tioga United Way by calling or texting (607) 687-4028, or emailing director@tiogaunitedway.com.