Tioga County Chamber to Host the 22nd Annual Golf Tournament ; Play with the Players – Binghamton Black Bears Edition

[By Wendy Post]

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it will host its 22nd Annual Golf Tournament, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, on Friday, May 15, at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Located at 2350 Marshland Rd. in Apalachin, New York, registration begins at 9 a.m., with tee-off at 10 a.m.

This year’s highly anticipated event features a unique theme, “Play with the Players – Binghamton Black Bears,” bringing together business leaders, community members, and hockey fans for a day of networking, competition, and fun.

With only a few team spots remaining, the Chamber encourages interested participants to sign up as soon as possible. Visit www.tiogachamber.com to learn more and to register.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s tournament embraces a lively Rockabilly theme, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the course. As an added bonus, the Chamber is partnering with the Northeast Classic Car Museum to showcase a special display of classic cars, offering attendees a unique experience both on and off the green.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses looking to gain visibility and connect with the regional business community.

According to Sabrina Henriques, President and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, the tournament continues to be one of the Chamber’s signature events, drawing strong participation and support each year.

“This event continues to grow year after year, and we are excited to bring a fresh, fun theme to this year’s tournament,” said Henriques. “From playing alongside members of the local championship team, the Binghamton Black Bears, to enjoying classic cars and a Rockabilly atmosphere, this is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Participants can register online at www.tiogachamber.com.

For more information, including team registration or sponsorship details, visit www.tiogachamber.com or contact the Tioga County Chamber directly by calling (607) 687-7335.