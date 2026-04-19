A Pastor’s Thoughts

[By Pastor Bill Kohler, First Baptist Church of Owego]

Jesus said, “In the world, you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.”

Our prayer life is troubled when we consider the cruelty in the world as we pray for those in need. As you are aware, thousands in Cuba, Pakistan, Nicaragua, and Iran live under political oppression, along with older adults in Ukraine and starving children. In Jesus, however, we have the “new life” and “light of the world” promised to us in John chapter 1.

Resurrection Sunday demonstrates that Satan’s evil darkness cannot extinguish the eternal Light of Jesus. John 3:16-21 states that mankind loves sin’s darkness instead of the eternal light because their deeds are evil. Mankind realizes that Christ condemns their sinful life and feels ashamed when their deeds are revealed by the light of Christ.

Whoever lives by Christ’s principles comes into the light, and God rewards their deeds.

Psalm 36:23 – The steps of a righteous person are ordered by the Lord, and he delights in their way.

Though we fall, the Lord will uphold us with his right hand of righteousness. Those who love Christ and others are the light of the world, Matthew 5:14.

Let that light of Christ shine everywhere to draw everyone to him.

Isaiah 41:10 – Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my right hand of righteousness.

We cannot change the darkness of evil in the world, but we can shine the light of Christ in our small corner.