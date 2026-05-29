Town of Tioga Tire and Electronic Cleanup Planned

On June 6, from 8 a.m. until noon, the Town of Tioga will hold a tire and electronic cleanup for Town of Tioga residential households. The collection point will be around the corner from the Town Hall on Allyn Road.
Tires up to 24-inches will be accepted for $3 per tire; larger passenger truck tires will be accepted for $5.50 per tire; tractor trailers $25 per tire; super single tires at $30 per tire; and farm and loader tires at $30 per PLY (i.e.: 8 PLY=$240).
Electronic waste will also be accepted, and there is no charge for E-waste. You can find a list of acceptable items on the county’s website at http://recycling.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga Town Hall.
Clean scrap metal will also be accepted at no charge, and proof of Town of Tioga residency is required.
Call (607) 687-2292 with any questions. The cleanup is brought to you by the Town of Tioga and Tioga County Sustainability.
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