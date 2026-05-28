Guest Editorial: Mental Health Awareness and Memorial Day

[By Ricky Neild]

This time of year is both joyful and, yet, a strain on myself and my family. May is Mental Awareness Month, and along with that, we have Memorial Day. Sadly we lost our son, Captain Timothy M. Neild to suicide in October 2017. He served his country proudly for eighteen and a half years.

An Afghanistan war veteran from 2011-2012, a Bronze Star recipient, locally, at one time, he was Commander of both The West End Armory in Binghamton and the Horseheads Armory. A husband, father, SUNY Binghamton, SUNY Delhi, and Candor High School graduate who attended TST BOCES (Carpentry). So, in his honor and memory, we established “Team Timmy” as a scholarship fund for Candor High School graduates and as a program to bring light to veteran soldiers.

The “Team Timmy” Ride for Life, set for June 6, was established not only as a scholarship fundraiser but also to increase awareness of the mental health issues that our military are dealing with, such as P.T.S.D. (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), T.B.I.s (Traumatic Brain Injury), along with physical and non-physical wounds. We can add First Responders (EMTs, police officers, fire personnel, nurses, and doctors) to the list as well. All those mentioned have seen and dealt with issues that we can only imagine. This is where both the ride and the buffet really come into play as part of therapy for not only all those mentioned but also for their families and friends.

Things begin for the ride at the Candor Town Hall. Following a pre-ride ceremony and group photo, the 120-mile police-escorted ride will make two stops before ending at Turkey Trot Acres, located at 188 Tubbs Hill Rd. In Candor, there will be an all-you-can-eat buffet and open mic entertainment running from 1:30-6 p.m. You can read more at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2026/05/16/save-the-date-team-timmy-ride-for-life-and-benefit-set-for-june-6/.

The addition of Turkey Trot Acres gives us not only four and a half hours of an all you can eat buffet with open mic music and entertainment but also a time of sincere fellowship. In my own experience, this has been the most helpful. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to not only share my story and pain but also to listen to others, who I have found on many occasions to be hurting far more than I. Empathy goes a lot further than sympathy; the wound may scar over, but the wound is still there. Through these discussions, the ones who have lost are with us; sharing these stories allows us to celebrate their lives and not dwell on the loss.

In listening to some of the soldiers, I’ve found that one of the most distressing issues is survivor’s guilt. “Why them and not me?” was expressed to me by a Veteran who had served four combat tours. Other than a few broken bones, he was unscathed; yet, an 18-year-old recruit was killed within the first week of his deployment. It is so hard to make sense of anything in war, let alone our daily lives.

This July 4 is the 250th birthday of our great nation; let’s celebrate it graciously and cautiously. Please take the time if you know or see a Veteran to thank them for their service. This goes for First Responders and all those who strive and sacrifice to keep us safe. Always remember, “Freedom isn’t Free,” “All gave some, Some gave all.”

In God We Trust.