Tioga County Tourism Publishes Information Online About the Historic Steam Engine’s Visit to Tioga County, New York

Union Pacific’s legendary Big Boy 4014, a 1940s steam locomotive, is on a historic, coast-to-coast tour celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and will travel through Tioga County on Friday, June 12. The engine is scheduled to make a Whistle Stop at 10:45 a.m. in Owego, New York, at the historic Erie Railway Depot, now home to The Turn, a restaurant and golf simulator. Prior to the stop in Owego, Big Boy will pass through Waverly, New York, and other towns in the southern portion of the county.

All across the country, crowds have gathered at other Whistle Stops, which are 15 to 30-minute stops along the tour route, to catch a glimpse of Big Boy and mark America’s 250th anniversary milestone. Tioga County can expect the same enthusiastic crowds of residents and visitors when this iconic locomotive comes to town.

According to Rebecca Maffei, Director of Tioga County Tourism, their office began getting calls from people who are coming to Tioga County to see Big Boy 4014 weeks ago. “We quickly realized we needed a way for people to access information. We started reaching out for information and created online events so people near and far have a one-stop-shop to plan for the day,” said Rebecca Maffei, Director of Tioga County Tourism.

Tioga County Tourism has contacted municipalities and businesses along the route to encourage them to send in any information they want the public to be aware of. They will be updating information on things like parking, street closures, and alternative locations to see Big Boy in motion. “The Turn is going to be a great place to see Big Boy when it is stopped, but it could fill up quickly and early. There are other locations along the route, such as the Village of Waverly, for those who want a great view but also want to avoid the crowds. “Once we confirm information about these alternative viewing locations, we will add them to our online information,” said Maffei.

Tioga County Tourism has made this information available on the Events Calendar on www.experiencetioga.com, the Experience Tioga Facebook page, and the Events Calendar on their free mobile app, Experience Tioga, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Visitors to these channels will find a Google map that has information on parking, street closures, viewing locations, other points of interest, and places to stay. “The map is going to be the most current and comprehensive information resource, so we encourage people to check back for updates,” said Maffei. Tioga County Tourism will also be promoting anything special businesses are offering for the day on their social media channels, @experiencetioga.

“We are excited to welcome Big Boy and its crew! We are working to make it easy for people to find the information they need to plan their visit. Our communities and businesses are embracing this event, and we are happy to give them a way to connect with the public,” said Maffei.

Businesses can submit information via email with the subject line “Big Boy” to rebecca@experiencetioga.com.

For questions regarding street closures, parking, or other logistics not published on the Experience Tioga online platforms, contact the local municipality.