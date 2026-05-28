Scholarships awarded at annual Owego Kiwanis luncheon

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The Owego Kiwanis hosted Owego Free Academy and Candor Key Clubs at their annual Key Club Scholarship Luncheon on May 14. The event was held at V.F.W. 1371 located at 207 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. Key Club students were joined at the event by their advisors, parents, several Kiwanis Club members, and other guests.

The Kiwanis Club of Owego is part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers. Key Club International is the oldest service program for high school students, and the Kiwanis Club of Owego involves students in numerous community service projects.

Owego Kiwanis Club Past President Cheri Grenier welcomed guests, and noted that Key Club students support their communities in an impactful way, and recognized them for their leadership and community service.

Student Officers from the OFA and Candor Key Clubs presented a synopsis of their club projects completed throughout the school year.

Owego Key Club shared that their group took part in various events, such as the Boys and Girls Club Trunk or Treat and holiday food drives, handed out hot chocolate during Lights on the River, and hosted a family movie night, among several other activities.

Owego Key Club members participated in the Take My Hand Walking Together community event at Marvin Park in Owego, which encourages mental health and well-being. They will also take part in the second annual Camp Ahwaga 5K on May 23, which supports the summer educational and recreational day program for children with disabilities in Tioga County.

Candor Key Club Officers discussed their group’s efforts in supporting Anti-Bullying Month in October, delivering painted pumpkins to local nursing home residents, holding a Thanksgiving food drive that benefited the Candor Food Pantry, and handing out hot chocolate at Lights on the River.

In addition, Candor Key Club members designed homemade cards that were mailed to active military overseas for the organization – A Million Thanks, supported a collection for the Soap for Hope drive for Tioga County Rural Ministry, and assisted at the Candor Easter Egg Hunt, to name a few. Candor Key Clubbers had also planned to participate in the Take My Hand event.

Special guests Art Meade and Butch Creller of the Vietnam Veterans of America 480 presented the Kiwanis with a check to benefit future scholarships.

Meade announced, “On behalf of our Vietnam Veterans 480 chapter, we are presenting a check for $1,000 toward scholarships.”

Grenier thanked the Vietnam Veterans 480 chapter for their generosity. The group will be disbanding soon, and after many years of service to the community.

Meredith Roessner, Candor Key Club Advisor, gave special recognition to the Kiwanis Club for paying student club dues over the past fifteen-plus years and noted, to date, that 35 Candor seniors have benefited by receiving Kiwanis scholarships.

Roessner added, “The Kiwanis are fostering young leaders, and you are making a difference.”

Roessner announced two college-bound seniors who were selected for scholarships. Emma Stetler received the Kenneth O. Ward English Award and will continue on to SUNY-Geneseo in the fall to study law. Tracy Reynolds received the Key Club Scholarship and will study occupational therapy at Nazareth University.

Owego Key Club advisor, Barb Melby, announced that Callie Deming is the recipient of the Alan Bishop English Scholarship, and Caroline Canfield received the Key Club Scholarship. Caroline plans to study business at SUNY-Geneseo.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Kelsey Chandler, Owego Kiwanis president, handed out cords to seniors from both schools to be worn at graduation. Kelsey was a previous member of the OFA Key Club, has been a dedicated member of the Owego Kiwanis, and was installed as president for 2025-2026 in October.

To learn more about the Owego Kiwanis, visit their website at www.owegokiwanis.com.