Rotary to host Bingo fundraising event

An afternoon of bingo games with plant-themed prizes is planned for Saturday, May 9. The event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Owego, will be held at the VFW, located at 207 Main St. in Owego.

Fifteen bingo games will be played, beginning at 1 p.m. Prizes include an 8-shelf walk-in greenhouse, a 4-shelf patio greenhouse, raised planter beds, hanging baskets, and gardening equipment. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, a gift basket raffle, and a scratch-off ticket raffle. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

VIP tables for up to eight people are available for $450. These tables include early entry to the VFW at noon, a charcuterie board, beverages, desserts, and prizes on the table.

The cost for individual open seating is $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. Seating begins at 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the Owego Rotary Club’s youth programs, which include an international youth exchange program – both inbound to the U.S. and outbound overseas. The Club also sponsors Interact community service clubs at Owego Free Academy and Newark Valley High School. A four-day leadership development conference occurs every summer for high school students in the Club’s upstate Rotary district.

Seating can be reserved now. To purchase a VIP table or individual seats, contact Judy Kip at (607) 239-2258 or email JudithKip@earthlink.net.