Riverhawks place at Drone Soccer Championship; Team advances to ‘Battle at the Beach’ in May

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) welcomed student teams from across New York State to the U.S. Drone Soccer 2026 District II Championship on Sunday, March 8, in the Wildcat Field House, where Riverhawks Red from the Owego-Apalachin Central School District claimed first place, followed by M-W Gold from the Madrid-Waddington Central School District in second place and Bath Rams from the Bath Central School District in third place. The second qualified team, Owego Blue, placed fifth.

Sixteen teams of students ages 12–18 earned their spots in the District II Championship by advancing through one of six district qualifier events. Throughout the day, competitors demonstrated their technical skills, teamwork, and strategic thinking as they piloted drones through the arena in fast-paced matches.

“Seeing these students bring together engineering, strategy, and teamwork in a competitive setting is incredibly exciting,” said John Reade, SUNY Poly’s Director of Pre-Collegiate Outreach and a longtime CNY Drones volunteer.

“When students build, program, and fly these drones as a team, they are developing the same kinds of technical and collaboration skills that they will use in their future careers,” he added.

“I’m thrilled to see how strong the New York teams continue to be as this sport grows,” said Lisa Marie Payne, Director of Programs at the U.S. Drone Soccer Association and a SUNY Poly alumna, adding, “Competitions like this championship showcase how Drone Soccer can inspire students to explore careers in aerospace, aviation, and engineering while having fun and working as a team.”

The District II Championship was made possible through the efforts of CNY Drones, a volunteer-run, community-based organization, in collaboration with SUNY Poly’s College of Engineering, Office of Workforce Development, and its student clubs.

In addition to the competition, students and spectators explored the event’s Innovation Alley, where organizations showcased technology, career pathways, and hands-on demonstrations related to drones, engineering, and public service.

Participating organizations included Modovolo, Sphero, Riverhawk Company, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police Department, the New York Wing Civil Air Patrol, the New York Power Authority, the New York State Department of Transportation, and SUNY Poly’s Office of Workforce Development.

Students who visited all nine Innovation Alley exhibits were entered into a drawing to win one of five Sphero mini robots. The prizes were generously sponsored by the New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation (NYSTEC), a strong supporter of STEM programming for K-12 students.

With their strong performances, the first, second, and third place teams now advance to the 2026 U.S. Drone Soccer Association National Championship, “Battle at the Beach,” taking place May 18 and May 19 at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Additional wildcard teams from the New York and New Jersey District will also compete as part of the district’s national contingent.

Twenty-four teams from eight U.S. Drone Soccer districts will compete at the national championship. The event will culminate in the crowning of a National Champion, who will represent Team USA in international competitions sanctioned by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI).

You can view a video by Sebby S. Truesdail of the team’s celebratory return from the March 8 championship event at https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17LFLErRXb/.