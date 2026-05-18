Strawberry Festival 5K Walk/Run Returns to Owego With Music, Family Fun, and Community Celebration

Runners, walkers, and families are invited to kick off the 44th annual Owego Strawberry Festival with the Strawberry Festival 5K Walk/Run taking place on Thursday, June 18, at Hickories Park in Owego, New York.

To participate in this organized race, please sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockandRun5K.

Centered around the park’s bandshell, this lively evening event combines a timed 5K race with music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering something for participants of all ages.

Race day activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with bib pickup and registration at the large tent. The Kid’s Fun Run is free and open to children ages 12 and under and will start at 5:15 p.m. All young participants must be registered by a parent or guardian at same-day sign-up and will receive a numbered bib and finisher medal.

The Strawberry Festival 5K race will begin at 6 p.m. Participants must register on RunSignup.com and will receive the official 2026 Strawberry Festival Run Medal, continuing a popular event tradition.

Music will be provided by DJ Bob Russell, who will entertain you with lively music throughout the event. Enjoy goodies from a variety of food vendors such as ice cream from Ice Cream Works, fresh popcorn from Pitstop Popcorn, and on-site cooking from The Cellar Restaurant. Festivities will continue after the race until 8 p.m.

Strawberry Festival T-shirts will be available for purchase at the large sign-up tent.

Participants and visitors are reminded to drive slowly when entering Hickories Park, as large crowds, children, and race activities will be present.

Owego Rotary volunteers will govern the roads and be present to help guide traffic and ensure safety.

Historic Owego Marketplace, the organizers of the event, wish to thank Tioga State Bank and Tri-Town Insurance as the major sponsors, as well as Tom Bronk Realtor, Triple City Entertainment, and local Owego merchants, for donating prizes for the event.

The Strawberry Festival 5K serves as the opening event for a full weekend of festivities in the Village of Owego. Additional events include the Friday, June 19 (beginning at 5:00 p.m.) Block Party, featuring live music, vendors, food, and fireworks in the Village near the courthouse. On Saturday, June 20, there will be the Strawberry Festival Parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by a full day of vendors, food, and entertainment.

Celebrate one of Owego’s most beloved annual traditions, the 44th Annual Strawberry Festival, and go to Owego.org for more festival information. Register for the 5K Run/Walk at RunSignUp.com.