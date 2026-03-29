A Pastor’s Thoughts: The “Be-Attitudes” – Matthew 5:1-10

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]

In Matthew 5-7, we find the greatest sermon ever given in the history of mankind. This sermon, preached by the Lord Jesus, is also referred to as “The Sermon on the Mount” because it was delivered on the side of a mountain.

The main theme of this sermon is righteousness, or what is right in God’s sight. This teaching focuses less on how we should conduct ourselves and more on the matters of the heart, where conduct is formed. The religious leaders were concerned about the minute details of conduct but neglected the major matter of character. Conduct flows out of character.

The eight beatitudes or “be-attitudes,” all begin with the word “blessed.” The word conveys “happy” or “joyful,” but specifically refers to a spiritual blessedness—an inner divine satisfaction that comes from a right relationship with God.

“Blessed” is a state of one’s soul resulting from living according to the principles Jesus laid out. So what do these eight principles actually mean?

1. “The poor in spirit” refers to people who understand they are sinners before God and need repentance and forgiveness. Those who are poor in spirit will belong to the Kingdom.

2. “They that mourn” are those who have a continual sadness because of sin and a dependence on God.

3. “The meek” are those who are strong but keep their strength under control. Meekness is not weakness, but controlled strength.

4. “They which do hunger and thirst for righteousness” are those who continually yearn and long for the heart of God and for what He says is right and holy.

5. “The merciful” are those who do not give people what they deserve but, rather, provide others with help, encouragement, and blessing.

6. “The pure in heart” are people who yearn for that which is holy. Character is born within, which is the clear teaching of Jesus.

7. “The peacemakers” are not just peace lovers; they are those who seek love, reconciliation, and forgiveness within relationships.

8. “They who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake” refers to followers of Jesus who are persecuted for following Him. They who hold fast to the Word of God will run into trouble with the World System.

There you have the single greatest “be-attitudes” or attitudes that have ever been given in the history of the world. Should a person admit their sin, believe in Jesus, and confess Him as their Lord, they will become saved, or born again, and then be able to adopt these attitudes that will result in better behavior.

(Wayne Sibrava serves as pastor for Living Water Baptist Church, located at 1405 Taylor Rd. in Owego, N.Y.)