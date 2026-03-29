American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

American Legion Post 401 held its annual recognition luncheon on Saturday, March 21, at the Front Street Owego Post to celebrate the Legion’s 107th birthday (March 15, 1919).

Past and present commanders, community individuals, agencies dedicated to supporting veterans, and individual members of Post 401 were honored.

Community agencies recognized include Billie Slavik, Coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Tioga; Bob Russell, Executive Director of Tioga United Way and the Hometown Hero’s Banner program; Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency; and Heather Gunther of the Owego Pennysaver.

The Legion Riders also recognized Andrea Miller and her workgroup from Home Depot, as well as Tammy Gagnon and Tina Ovens. Several individuals from the American Legion Post 401 family were also recognized for their service and dedication to the Post.

“The continued partnerships with these community agencies and individuals allow the Post to continue its ability to meet the needs of local veterans and service members,” said a representative from the Post.

To learn more about the American Legion Post in Owego, visit https://www.facebook.com/Alpost401ny/, call (607) 687-3401, or email to tiogalegionpost401@tiogalegionpost401.net.

The Post is located at 263 Front St. in Owego.