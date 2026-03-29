American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks communityMembers of the Legion Post family are recognized for their efforts during a March 21 recognition luncheon held at the Post in Owego. Photo provided.

Posted By: psadvert March 29, 2026

American Legion Post 401 held its annual recognition luncheon on Saturday, March 21, at the Front Street Owego Post to celebrate the Legion’s 107th birthday (March 15, 1919). 

Past and present commanders, community individuals, agencies dedicated to supporting veterans, and individual members of Post 401 were honored.

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, is recognized by Post Commander Ken Patterson for his service to the veteran community. Photo provided.

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

Billie Slavik, Coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Tioga, was recognized by Post Commander Ken Patterson at the annual recognition luncheon on March 21 for her contributions to the program. Photo provided.

Community agencies recognized include Billie Slavik, Coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Tioga; Bob Russell, Executive Director of Tioga United Way and the Hometown Hero’s Banner program; Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency; and Heather Gunther of the Owego Pennysaver. 

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

Bob Russell, Tioga United Way director, is recognized by Post Commander Ken Patterson for his service to the community and for spearheading the Hometown Hero’s Banner program. Photo provided.

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

Heather Gunther, from The Owego Pennysaver, is recognized by Post Commander Ken Patterson during a March 21 recognition luncheon held at the American Legion in Owego. Photo provided.

The Legion Riders also recognized Andrea Miller and her workgroup from Home Depot, as well as Tammy Gagnon and Tina Ovens. Several individuals from the American Legion Post 401 family were also recognized for their service and dedication to the Post. 

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

Andrea Miller, from The Home Depot in Johnson City, N.Y. is recognized by David Stokes from the American Legion Riders for the team’s workgroup efforts. Photo provided.

“The continued partnerships with these community agencies and individuals allow the Post to continue its ability to meet the needs of local veterans and service members,” said a representative from the Post.

American Legion holds recognition lunches; thanks community

Recognition is presented to Tina Ovens and the entire family of Brother Jerry Owens. The presentation was offered by David Stokes from the American Legion Riders during the March 21 recognition luncheon held at the Post in Owego. Photo provided.

To learn more about the American Legion Post in Owego, visit https://www.facebook.com/Alpost401ny/, call (607) 687-3401, or email to tiogalegionpost401@tiogalegionpost401.net. 

The Post is located at 263 Front St. in Owego.

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