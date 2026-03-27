Letter: No Kings Rally on March 28

Dear Editor,

A Third NO KINGS RALLY will be held in many locations throughout the United States on March 28, 2026. In Tioga County, residents will participate in a rally in the Tioga County Courthouse Square in Owego at 1 p.m., and those wanting to march can meet in Ahwaga Park at 12:30 p.m. to march up Front Street to the Court Street Bridge.

The reasons to attend a rally are many-every day brings a new one. The latest one: the Federal Communications Commission threatening a free press due to photos of DoD head Hegseth that he doesn’t like and how the war with Iran is being covered. There is a reason why freedom of the press is the first article in the constitution and there’s also a reason why the administration has tried to muzzle the press.

Exercising your right to free speech and assembly is one reason to attend. Objecting to creeping authoritarianism is another. Locally, another reason to attend is to see your neighbors and friends who share your concerns and to meet new ones.

There will be inspiring speakers and songs by Jesse Welles, Bob Dylan, John Prine, and Bruce Springsteen.

This is a peaceful, community-centered rally affirming that power belongs to the people— not to kings, bullies, or unchecked authoritarians.

Kevin Millar

Owego, N.Y.