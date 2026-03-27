Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 10, 2026, property located at Honeypot Road, Town of Candor, from Alison Pacuska and James Mathieson to Richard Canfield and Jennifer Cato for $63,000.

On March 10, 2026, property located at 1442 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Gary Waldron to Ericka Wasko for $180,000.

On March 10, 2026, property located at 49 Front St., Village of Owego, from Jared Douglas to Carissa Gaylord and Alexander Hill for $270,000.

On March 11, 2026, property located at 48-50 Lake St., Village of Owego, from 33-48-50 LLC to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $400,000.

On March 11, 2026, property located at 69 Dubois Rd., Tioga, from Samantha Spear to Eric Chandler for $167,480.

On March 12, 2026, property located at 421 Front St., Village of Owego, from Tonya Bender Cumm to Adam Fain for $199,900.

On March 12, 2026, property located at 487 Owl Creek Rd., Town of Spencer, from Mark Darling and Susan Greene to Susan Greene for $132,408.

On March 13, 2026, property located at 226 Henton Rd., Tioga, from Kelly Woodard to Iona Cannavino for $10,000.

On March 13, 2026, property located at 1921 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Wendy Perestam to Sarah Michaud for $10,000.

On March 13, 2026, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from H4 Enterprises to Charles III and Tamie Jacobs for $74,500.

On March 16, 2026, property located at 39 Railroad Ave., Town of Berkshire, from David and Sharon Brame to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $50,000.

On March 16, 2026, property located at Reeves Road, Town of Barton, from Phillip and Mary Lunsford to Timothy and Lindsey Nierstedt for $15,500.

On March 16, 2026, property located at 122 Wil