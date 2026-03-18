Readers’ Column for the week of March 15, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

To the person who called in about paying taxes on church donations, you don’t have to pay any taxes on church donations. However, if you have enough, you can deduct it from your income tax.

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I went to the store yesterday, and I heard people talking. “Oh, have you been up at Social Services?” I said, “No.” He then said, “Well, take a ride and look at your tax dollars.” I said, “Why is that?” He said, “Well, if you look at the back row, from one end to the other, it’s all official cars that the taxpayers pay for.” That’s a lot of vehicles! No wonder the taxes are so high. We’ve got so many social workers and CPS workers; it’s unbelievable. Do we really have to have that many vehicles?

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Come join us for a ukulele jam on March 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Owego United Methodist Church, located at 261 Main St. In Owego. All levels of players are welcome, from beginners to intermediates. For more information, call (607) 321-8815 or (607) 743-9803, or email TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com. Visit us on Facebook.

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Animal control or the sheriff’s department needs to be called to a southside Owego neighborhood where three large dogs are being kept outside in a 6×12 cage, trying to stay warm even on the coldest days. How can their owners do this to them? These “dog owners” ought to be ashamed of themselves. If they can’t or won’t take care of them, they should give them to someone who will. No dog should be made to live such a life. So sad.

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Hochul’s climate tax is crushing New Yorkers; gas could hit $5.25 per gallon; home heating will be $4,100 more per year; New York City, $2,300 more per year for small businesses. Utilities cost up to 45% more, passed on to you. CLCPA PLAN IS REAL.

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Two questions for our Tioga County Legislators that I’d like to see answered in this paper. One, can you use the huge new Town of Owego building on Route 434 that appears to be quite empty for the county offices? The village can afford the shortsighted decision to move to the Walgreens location. And two, can you do as other counties have done and put a ban on the import of homeless individuals into Tioga County? The other counties nearby are sending their homeless to us, but we haven’t addressed our own folks yet. Looking forward to your answers. Thank you.

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To the person who isn’t having propane delivered for heating, either tell your supplier your problem for help or contact HEAP in Tioga County. The number is (607) 687-8428 for emergency heating assistance. I’m sure for your circumstances they will help you.

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It’s Saturday, and I was listening to the middle school kids on the radio station this morning, and Tioga did quite well, very impressive! They seem to have a very strong suit with math, which is good, very, very good. They made it to the 3rd and final round, almost beating them; I was very impressed with them. They all did quite well. So, go Tioga! Go Tigers!

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I would like to know why we can’t get a department store in Owego or something in the empty buildings. It seems to be a shame that the buildings sit there empty. It would be nice to get another craft store besides Michael’s. They don’t have the variety that A.C. Moore has.

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We at Maple Lane want to thank the Town of Owego plow crew department because all winter they have taken very good care of our road. Thanks a lot, guys; great job!

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Regarding NY’s CLCPA, one should Google information about when this act was passed, who signed it into law, what the act’s target deadlines are, NYSERDA’s $4,000 (household energy) and $2.31 (gasoline) estimates or actual increases affecting every household, and whether the current governor requested subsequent changes to this act, such as the target deadlines. I think you will find that NY’s sky is not falling, at least not yet. As far as the current increases in gasoline and household energy, I think you will find the federal government is playing a role in that, so you might want to Google who your representatives are.

National Political Viewpoints

What kind of willy-nilly, hodgepodge, helter-skelter, mumbo jumbo circus is this administration trying to pull off? Corrupt, chaotic, incomprehensible, incompetent, dishonest, and dangerous. “Who’s on first?” Does one hand know what the other is doing? Apparently not.

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I don’t think many care about the curtains, Donald.

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The Ayatollah got what he deserved. He did the unthinkable to innocent people for FAR TOO LONG!

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Trump’s face on a 3-dollar bill. That would be fitting.

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“But today, President Trump took questions in public for the first time since he attacked Iran, and he admitted he has no plan for who should take over the country. Apparently he’s very close to listing it on Facebook Marketplace.” — Jimmy Fallon

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“Remember the good old days when he was just demolishing the White House?” — Jimmy Fallon

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Another “Special Operation?”

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My mama, among many other aphorisms, always said, “Ignorance is bliss.” 100% of the ignorance I see here is MAGA.

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I believe all politicians are corrupt when they gain power. I think Donald Trump is under the media’s eye and should be. But let’s not forget about the Clintons. Hillary said ìn 2008 if she were president, she would bomb Iran, and Bill Clinton was definitely involved with Epstein; he’s lied under oath before; just ask Monica. We need a strong third party!”

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Trump’s War against Iran is so despicable that Switzerland broke their neutrality that was established in 1815 to condemn Trump and Netanyahu’s brutal actions!

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Anyone who votes Democrat after the State of the Union is either here illegally or just plain stupid. — Mama Gump

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It’s very sad that many innocent Iranians have lost their lives. It was very sad that many innocent Americans lost their lives in New York, Pennsylvania, and D.C. on 9/11. The innocent ones are always the source of sadness among the discord.

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Forrest would be ashamed.

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Thanks again, Biden et al., for “unfreezing” Iran’s $16 BILLION! I’m certain Isis, Hezbollah, and Hamas are very grateful.

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165 young girls and their teachers were murdered by our bombs on the first day of Trump’s war on Iran. Since then, a second Elementary School, hospitals, and other civilian sites have been blown up. Why? He is deliberately breaking us. First, by dismantling USAid, using DOGE, and stripping our government of workers, laws, and ethics. Now war. Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, ICE, and our inept Rep. Langworthy continue their devious and vicious ways.

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Tonight, we learned of another soldier who gave up his life in a war that we’re fighting for Israel. We are going to lose people for Israel’s fight. And Trump has been told that Russia is giving information to Iran about where our troops are and all kinds of security matters. He will not believe it. And then he turns around and rescinds some of the things that he had done to Russia regarding oil. Who knows what he’s going to have to do next? And what does Vladimir Putin have on Donald Trump?

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I think it’s better to go after Iran now than to let it develop into a bigger problem and have them nuke us later!

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Kristi Noem spent $220 million on an ad featuring her riding a horse in front of Mount Rushmore. It’s no wonder this country is broke.

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We are now fighting for Israel. Already, six service members have died each day; the war costs almost a billion dollars. We can’t fund health care, food pantries, and education in this country; job losses are very large. Our president didn’t even want to answer questions from Fox News yesterday as he was meeting with college sports coaches over college sports. He couldn’t be bothered talking about the war. Oh well, if people die, that’s the way it is, I guess.

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I’m sick and tired of hearing that Trump’s administration is all about transparency. Let’s see, you didn’t release all the Epstein files; he keeps trying to hide certain portions of them. Real transparent! And how about the corrupt Tom Homan that got caught with $50,000 in a paper bag, and you don’t hear any more about that? Something stinks in this country. Chuck Schumer, this partial government shutdown is all on your shoulders.

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Gavin Newsom is just like a chameleon; he changes all the time just to meet his agenda.

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The Democrats are coming back stronger than ever! They just won in North Carolina, Texas. Let’s not forget New Jersey; let’s not forget Virginia. When is the last time the Republicans won a thing? They can’t even win running for dog catcher. Thank you, Trump. Thanks a lot.