Job Fair set for March 20 in Waverly; Event held in memory of Ryan Alo

[By Wendy Post]

Waverly High School recently announced that the 2026 Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair is taking place on Friday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release from Amanda Palmer of the Waverly Central School District, this premier event brings together job seekers with employers from across the region, from Kirkwood to Elmira, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore careers, network, and even interview on-site.

This year’s job fair is also being held in memory of Ryan Alo, the visionary who founded the career fair and passed away in 2025.

“We’re proud to honor Ryan’s legacy and provide meaningful opportunities for attendees to explore careers and network with local businesses,” Palmer wrote.

Attendees will have access to a resume support center, on-site interview opportunities with participating employers, and various resources to prepare for success in the workforce.

Palmer noted that with eight new employers added this year, there is an even broader range of career paths to explore. Some of the employers signed up include Dandy Mini Mart, Guthrie, Best Buy Regional Distribution Center, TEAM Tioga, Tioga Downs, and many more.

“Our goal is to provide meaningful connections between job seekers and local employers while honoring Ryan’s legacy,” said Palmer, adding, “This event is more than just a job fair; it’s a chance to build relationships, learn about career opportunities, and take steps toward a brighter future.”

The event is taking place at Waverly High School, located at 15 Frederick St. In Waverly.