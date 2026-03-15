What’s Happening for the week of March 15, 2026

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

MARCH

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month, except for August and December, 7 p.m., Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

MARCH 13 and 14

Book sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. Please bring your own bags or boxes. Freewill donation.

MARCH 14

Sewing Class – Jar Grips, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

Walker Family Benefit, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The benefit will include a spaghetti dinner and raffles.

Chili Cook-Off, 2-4 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. There is no entry fee; there will be a $10 fee for tasting and voting on the best entry. The $10 also includes cornbread, toppings, and dessert. There will be baked potatoes with toppings available for $1.50.

MARCH 15

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting; 1 p.m. Pebble Pups, who meet to work on the show’s display; 1:30 is the planning meeting for the show, and at 2 p.m., Dave Millis, a.k.a. Rockdoc, will present a program on quartz. The event takes place at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Use the Valley Senior Center door and go downstairs. Elevator is available. Meetings are free, and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com or call (607) 425-7425.

MARCH 16

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

MARCH 17

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot Meeting Room, 146 Central Ave., Owego. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Corned beef with cabbage and carrots, boiled potatoes, beverage, and dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5, under 60: $7. Seats are limited. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

Threads Knitting and Crocheting Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal projects they are currently working on.

Creative Corner Art Club for Teens, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Creative Corner is a FREE art club for grades six through 12. This month, the group is making clay dragon eyes. Each month is a different project.

MARCH 18

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Evening Prayer Service, 7 to 7:40 p.m., Candor Congregational Church, 130 Main St., Candor. Contact Pastor Melvin Foster at candorite@gmail.com for more information.

Tales and Tails Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss Crenshaw by Katherine Applegate and meet a furry friend from the Animal Care Sanctuary. Selected titles are recommended for ages eight to 12 but any child interested in reading the book is welcome to attend.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, State Route 38, Owego. Please direct any questions to Saa Zubalsky-Peer, Tioga County Planning Director, at (607) 687-8266 or via email at zubalsky-peers@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 19

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Second Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2wjy8rhc; Meeting ID: 868 0338 9221; Passcode: 493476.

Book Clubs for Adults, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. At 1 p.m. the group will discuss “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. This club meets every month with a different book. At 6 p.m., the group chooses its own book according to a designated prompt and discusses it monthly. This month they will be discussing their choice of book with MOON in the title or subject matter.

MARCH 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Morning Prayer Service, 7 to 7:40 a.m., Candor Congregational Church, 130 Main St., Candor. Contact Pastor Melvin Foster at candorite@gmail.com for more information.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show. This week, the group will read stories about spring. The Puppet Theatre will perform at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

MARCH 20 and 21

Newark Valley Masquers presents “Shrek the Musical,” Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Newark Valley High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley. Tickets are available at the door: $10 for adults and $7 for students.

MARCH 21

Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit One Great Hour of Sharing, 5 to 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main Street, Endicott. Doors open at 4 p.m. Teams of any size are welcome. The cost is $10 per person. There will be a silent auction, prizes, and light refreshments available. Hosted by Engaged Entertainment and UPC. Reserve your spot by emailing office@upcendicott.org.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza parking lot, W. Main Street, Owego. Call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2 to place orders until 4 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 11:59 a.m., Southside Fire Company, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego St., Candor. The cost is $12. To order, call (607) 659-7139 or (607) 972-7032

Finger Lakes Lions Service Carnival, 12 to 4 p.m., Arnot Mall Center Court, 3300 Chambers Rd., Ithaca. Bring your used eyeglasses and hearing aids to donate.

Paint with Laura Class, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Come and paint a fun elephant on a rainy day painting. Look for pictures on the library’s Facebook page. Registration is required, and there is a fee of $5 per person. Painting classes are for adults and ages eight and older.

MARCH 21 and 22

Sweetrees Maple Weekend Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tours, demos, samples, FREE family fun. Dress for the weather (boots recommended). Call (607) 657-2600 for more information.

MARCH 22

Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser for Furry Buddy Rescue, 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s Sports Bar, 102 N. Page Ave., Endicott. Raffle baskets will also be available.

Sterling Silver Earring Jewelry Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $50. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information or visit newarkvalleycc.com.

MARCH 23

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Presentation, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Geologist Pete Knuepfer will offer a tour of New Zealand’s spectacular South Island, focusing especially on changes in two glaciers and stories from several kayaking trips. Free, open to all.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MARCH 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Stroke support group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1-3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

MARCH 25

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Lenten Worship Series, 6:15 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Evening Prayer Service, 7 to 7:40 p.m., Candor Congregational Church, 130 Main St., Candor. Contact Pastor Melvin Foster at candorite@gmail.com for more information.

MARCH 26

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

International Cuisine Day featuring Japan, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious lunch featuring Yakisoba (stir fry), learn about Japanese traditions. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

MARCH 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

LEGO Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

A Matter of Trust with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn about trusts, how they work, and whether a trust is right for you. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

MARCH 28

Spring Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga-Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 N. Main St., Nichols. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

8th Annual Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per dinner. Purchase tickets at the Post. Limited tickets are being sold.

MARCH 28 and 29

Sweetrees Maple Weekend Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tours, demos, samples, FREE family fun. Dress for the weather (boots recommended). Call (607) 657-2600 for more information.

MARCH 29

Palm Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

MARCH 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MARCH 31

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 2

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 3

Good Friday, 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Tracy Creek Memorial Church Good Friday Service, 6 p.m., 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Message by Pastor Kevin followed by a movie showing of “The Passion of the Christ.” During the movie, children are welcomed downstairs for an Easter party. There will be snacks, crafts, games, and a GLOW IN THE DARK Easter Egg Hunt. This is free for the community, but RSVPs are appreciated at (607) 785-0044.

APRIL 6

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

APRIL 8

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 9

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation: $30.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

APRIL 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

APRIL 15

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

APRIL 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 18

Annual Julie Zepkowski Cornhole Tournament, Chicken BBQ, and 50/50 Raffles; bags fly at 1 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. For registration and questions, call Rob at (607) 953-9128 or find Tioga County Cornhole on Facebook. All are welcome to participate in raffles. Chicken dinners will be available for presale. Minimal extra chicken dinners will be available for purchase on the day of. There will also be a bake sale and cake wheel with desserts.

APRIL 20

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Cleanup, 10 a.m. Rain date will be April 25 at 10 a.m.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

APRIL 22

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 25

74th Owego Little League Parade and Opening Day Ceremonies. The parade will begin forming at 8 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department on Temple Street and will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. The field ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. at Hyde Park, with all players, coaches, league officials, and sponsors being represented.

Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Please enter through the front of the building. There are over 40 vendors signed up. The event is hosted by the Apalachin Elementary School Parent Group. They will have a bake sale during the event and a food truck out front. If interested in being a vendor, please reach out to aesparentgroup405@gmail.com.

APRIL 27

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

APRIL 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 4

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

MAY 13

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 16

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 20

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

MAY 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 25

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 27

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 1

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

JUNE 8

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

JUNE 17

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.