A Pastor’s Thoughts

[By Pastor Bill Kohler, First Baptist Church of Owego]

She reached up, grabbed my necktie and pulled me down to talk to me. “Pastor Bill, the doctor will not tell me: am I dying?”

“Millie, soon you will go to sleep for the last time, and when you wake up, you will be in the trusting arms of Jesus.”

“Are you sure, Pastor?”

“Millie, you have asked Jesus to be your Savior; your sins are forgiven, and your name is written down in ‘The Lamb’s Book of Life.’ It is apparent to all of us that your life reflects the love of Christ.”

What a wonderful day that will be when you shall see our Jesus. No more pain, no more confinement to bed, no more tears, no more worries.

First Corinthians 2:9 Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor mind perceived the wonderful things that God has prepared for those who love Him. Can you imagine the tears of joy from your family and friends who have departed and are there to greet you?

“Millie, maybe Mom has prepared a fresh-baked apple pie, cooling on the windowsill, prepared just for you.”

“Come on in, Millie; there is room at the table for you.”

John 5:24 Jesus said, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that hears my word and believes in me, and believes in Him who sent me, shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death unto eternal life.”