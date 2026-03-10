Candor High School presents Mamma Mia!

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

On Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m., Candor High School will present “Mamma Mia!” in the high school’s auditorium. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $7, or can be purchased online at candormusical.ludus.com.

Mamma Mia!, a Broadway success, showcases the greatest hits recorded by the legendary Swedish pop group, ABBA. Set on a Greek island, the heartfelt and humorous story line weaves together a theme of love, family and self-discovery. The main character, a bride-to-be, invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding, with the hope of discovering her birth father in time to walk her down the aisle.

Candor chorus teacher and stage and music director/producer, Amelia Knighton, shared, “Mamma Mia! bursts with high-energy choreography, iconic songs and joyful storytelling,” and added that audience members will be thrilled to see, “A talented student cast, explosive dance numbers and timeless music.”

Accompanying music will be performed by a pit band made up of talented professional musicians from the area, including music teachers from Candor, Owego, Tioga, and Waverly.

The production casts 31 students from grades seven through 12, with five students managing crew functions.

Props for the musical, Knighton explained, were either purchased, thrifted or borrowed from various sources. Knighton is grateful, too, that Owego High School offered Candor to borrow props from their previous Mamma Mia!! production.

Knighton pointed out that the decision to choose Mamma Mia! this year was actually influenced by the students.

She noted, “I thought about who will be participating and what will best showcase their strengths. This year, I knew we had an incredibly talented senior class, and I wanted to pick something that would allow them to really shine as they wrap up their time in the program.”

Auditions for the musical were held in late December, and an intensive six-days-a-week rehearsal schedule began in January.

Knighton elaborated, “The students have been working very hard, and doing an incredible job. This is an especially demanding show featuring high-energy dancing and singing in every musical number,” adding, “The cast is essentially singing the entire time, and which really pushes their stamina and endurance.”

Knighton shared that the entire student cast is genuinely excited about the opportunity, and specifically noted that the senior students, “Have a strong bond, and they’re not afraid to take risks, have fun, and fully commit to their characters. This group was part of our first cast back after COVID, so it’s been really special to watch them grow, and to help shape the program.”

Knighton hopes that the students take away life lessons, too. Being part of a musical, she said, teaches life skills such as commitment, teamwork, resilience, and the ability to push through challenges. She also hopes that the student cast will remember the joy in the musical production, and the feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves.

The cast for Mamma Mia! includes Jillian Holmes as Donna Sheridan, Sara Garrard as Sophie Sheridan, William Dizer as Sam Carmichael, Keenan Leseman as Harry Bright, Joseph Bogausch as Bill Austin, Hazel Ray as Tanya Cresham-Leigh, Emma Veasey as Rosie Mulligan, Gannon Leseman as Sky, Evelyn Porter as Ali, Alaina Yeier as Lisa, Alexander Wachter-Tufarella as Pepper, Conner Kellogg as Eddie, and Edward Evans as Father Alexandrios.

The Greek chorus features Easton Blinn, Payton Brougham, Sofia Chapman, Zoe Kelley, Olivia Horton, and Valeria Polanco Gil.

The Ensemble features Emma Baker, Ariana Bates, Emilee Ellenson, Eddie Evans, Cecelia Kern, Hannah Murray, Lyndon Pemberton, Aubrey Powers-Miller, Karli Rennells, Mackenzie Rosenberger, Teagan Swanhart, Audrey Williams, and Erin Wright.

Knighton wishes to extend thanks to the amazing team of adults who have helped bring the production to life, including Gary Holmes (technical director), Alyson Williams (costume designer), Rebecca Holmes (choreographer), Taylor Masters (rehearsal accompanist), Luis Ingles (audio engineer), and Pam Quinlan (rehearsal assistant).

Knighton shared, “Their commitment, creativity and willingness to go above and beyond for our students makes all of the difference, and I couldn’t do this without them. I’m so thankful to be part of such a supportive and passionate team.”

You can visit the Candor Musicals Facebook page for more information.